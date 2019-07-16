The gear you need for your dorm room

PRODUCT SUMMARY

Whether you're living in a dorm, an apartment or still at your parents' house, you'll probably want to deck out the place with smart light bulbs. Just think about how great it's going to be when you can control the temperature or color of your lights with a smartphone, which is exactly what you can do with the Philips Hue. The two-bulb starter kit costs around $115 while the bundle with four lightbulbs is an overall better deal at about $140, and both come with the required hub that you'll need to connect to your WiFi.



While Philips does have its own Hue app, its smart light bulbs also work with Amazon's Alexa, Apple's HomeKit and Google's Assistant, letting you use your voice to control them. Aside from being able to tell Alexa to turn on or off your lights, you can also set up automation cues that power your Hue lights based on when you leave or get home.