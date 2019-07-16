The gear you need for your dorm room
Depending on your setup, having a smart bulb in your life could be a big problem solver or at least a pleasurable convenience. Have a lamp with a hard-to-reach step switch or your dirty clothes blocking the path? These bulbs alleviate that with voice control (through a smart speaker or phone), a mobile app and timers. Plus you get ad-hoc dimming for any fixture. LIFX offers an approachable WiFi-connected product that doesn't require a hub like some other brands, and it's simple to set up too. If you're like us, you'll avoid the avalanche of color options and stick with the warmth of the LIFX Mini Day & Dusk. This offers deep red tones up to a bright 4,000K, providing some color range, and can even adjust warmth automatically as day falls to night and vice versa.
Whether you're living in a dorm, an apartment or still at your parents' house, you'll probably want to deck out the place with smart light bulbs. Just think about how great it's going to be when you can control the temperature or color of your lights with a smartphone, which is exactly what you can do with the Philips Hue. The two-bulb starter kit costs around $115 while the bundle with four lightbulbs is an overall better deal at about $140, and both come with the required hub that you'll need to connect to your WiFi.
While Philips does have its own Hue app, its smart light bulbs also work with Amazon's Alexa, Apple's HomeKit and Google's Assistant, letting you use your voice to control them. Aside from being able to tell Alexa to turn on or off your lights, you can also set up automation cues that power your Hue lights based on when you leave or get home.
Related Galleries
The best TVs and streamers to use in a dorm room
A student's guide to keeping track of your finances
The tech you need to declutter your academic life
The best gaming PCs and accessories for students
The best consoles, games and accessories for students
How to stream college sports without losing your mind
How to buy a laptop for school in 2019
The best note-taking apps for students
All the gear you need to build a game-streaming empire
The best streaming services for cord-cutters on a budget
The best (and mostly free) apps to help you keep up in class
Related Stories
What's the best (legal) way to save money on the software you need for school?
When it comes to culinary technology, what is permitted in a dorm room?
Work smarter, not harder. (No wait, please also work hard.)