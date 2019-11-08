The best gifts and games for console gamers
What do you get the gamer who has everything? You get weird. Control is a top-notch sci-fi action game from Alan Wake studio Remedy Entertainment, and it's filled with supernatural phenomena, government conspiracies and alien entities. It's kind of like The X-Files but if Scully had a shape-shifting gun and the power of telekinesis.
It's possible that Control slipped through the cracks for plenty of gaming fans this year, lost among high-profile launches like Destiny 2: Shadowkeep, Pokemon: Sword and Pokemon Shield, Kingdom Hearts 3, Apex Legends and whatever Fortnite is doing now. However, Control is a solid shooter with smooth mechanics and a spooky storyline that might kind of definitely tie into Alan Wake, making it a must-play title of 2019. -- Jessica Conditt, Senior Editor
Switch owners have plenty of options when it comes to games. The system has a bevy of Mario titles, indie games and AAA experiences ready to roll, but when it comes to multiplayer shooters, the choice has basically been Splatoon or something from Bethesda. That is, until Overwatch showed up on Switch.
Overwatch is already a successful competitive shooter for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4, and it has a robust international eSports scene. The Switch version of the game isn't as high fidelity as other editions, but it's a fantastic way for fans to scratch the Overwatch itch while traveling, before going to bed or while their main gaming screen is otherwise occupied. Overwatch on Switch offers a more casual competitive scene, and something unique for Nintendo's library. -- J.C.
This is a true ground-floor opportunity. Risk of Rain 2 comes from independent studio Hopoo Games, and it's the sequel to the acclaimed 2013 roguelike game of the same name (sans one "2"). Technically, Risk of Rain 2 won't come out until spring of next year, but it's playable now as an Early Access title, allowing fans to provide feedback to the developers and help polish the final product. But so far, Risk of Rain 2 is an addictive, nonstop shooting and looting frenzy with a spectacular soundtrack, and it's worth playing as soon as possible. Plus, participating in the Early Access community is a great way to earn forum cred as a gaming fan. Risk of Rain 2 is available digitally on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch and PC, but it's getting a physical version for consoles in November. The boxed edition comes with the original Risk of Rain and its sequel, showcasing the franchise's seamless jump from 2D to 3D. It costs just $30 on PS4 and Xbox One or $40 on Switch. -- J.C.
