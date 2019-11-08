The best gifts and games for console gamers

PRODUCT SUMMARY

What do you get the gamer who has everything? You get weird. Control is a top-notch sci-fi action game from Alan Wake studio Remedy Entertainment, and it's filled with supernatural phenomena, government conspiracies and alien entities. It's kind of like The X-Files but if Scully had a shape-shifting gun and the power of telekinesis.

It's possible that Control slipped through the cracks for plenty of gaming fans this year, lost among high-profile launches like Destiny 2: Shadowkeep, Pokemon: Sword and Pokemon Shield, Kingdom Hearts 3, Apex Legends and whatever Fortnite is doing now. However, Control is a solid shooter with smooth mechanics and a spooky storyline that might kind of definitely tie into Alan Wake, making it a must-play title of 2019. -- Jessica Conditt, Senior Editor