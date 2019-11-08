The best gifts for the home

PRODUCT SUMMARY

The season is guaranteed to generate a lot of mess, but your friends won't want to clean up after they've had a bellyful of food. That's why you should be nice to them and give the gift of a robotic vacuum cleaner that'll do some of the work. Eufy's RoboVac 11S has plenty of things to recommend it -- including its reasonable $240 asking price.



Standing at just 2.85 inches tall, it's short enough to get under most furniture and can run for up to 100 minutes on a charge. It's no wimp in the suction department either: It's more powerful than Roomba's low-end e5 with a triple filter system to help screen out particles. Because it's cheap, it lacks the fancy-pants navigation skills of its more expensive rivals, but it's smart enough to avoid falling down stairs. Best of all, it's about as noisy as a desk fan, which should prevent any anxious pets from getting too upset. -- D.C.