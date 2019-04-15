The best companion cameras

PRODUCT SUMMARY

To the untrained eye, it might seem like Fujifilm has been making the same camera for 8 years. Rest assured, it hasn't. The Fujifilm X100F is the fourth in a line of fantastic hybrid-rangefinder cameras. It borrows the X-Trans sensor from the company's last flagship, pairs it with a sharp 23mm (35mm equivalent) f/2 lens, a ton of traditional dials and a hybrid viewfinder that blends the best of rangefinder and conventional systems. 1080p video might be outdated in 2019, but in every other way, the X100F is a photographer's dream. Well, as long as your dream is to spend DSLR money on a point-and-shoot.