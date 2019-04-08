The best lenses for Canon RF mount

PRODUCT SUMMARY

If you’re looking to use older EF lenses with your new EOS R mirrorless camera, the Canon Control Ring Mount Adapter is a no-brainer. It lets you mount EF lenses to the cameras new RF mount and keeps autofocus or lens stabilization working. This mount comes in three flavors, one that is just an adapter, another that adds a customizable control ring, just like the native RF lenses have, and a model that lets you use drop-in polarizing or neutral density filters. These filters can be super-useful for filming in bright sun, but they’re expensive. For anyone who doesn’t need to swap filters in seconds on the fly, we’d pick up the control-ring model and stick with screw-on lens filters.