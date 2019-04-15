The best lenses for Fujifilm X mount
The Fujinon XF 35mm F2 R WR lens is Fujifilm's take on the nifty fifty, a solid portrait lens that won't break the bank. It's super sharp, small, light, weather-resistant and focuses extremely quickly. At $400, you'll struggle to find a better lens for an X-Series camera. If you're seriously into portrait photography, the older $600 35mm lens has superior bokeh and is a stop faster, but it has loud, slow autofocus and no weatherproofing.
The venerable Fujinon XF 60mm f/2.4 R Macro Lens is a solid portrait lens that doubles as a macro. Pros: It's light, it’s sharp wide open and it generally produces beautiful images. Cons: In less-than-perfect conditions, its autofocus can spend ages hunting while you miss the moment. Despite that, it's a great all-rounder and worth a look if you're not into dropping $1,000 on the superior 56mm lens.
Is this the best zoom lens in its range? No. Is it the one most people should buy? Absolutely. The Fujinon XF 18-135mm f3.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR Lens is a versatile performer with a weather-sealed body, OIS, and nice bokeh qualities. Sure, it's plasticky compared to the premium Fujifilm zooms and has some light color fringing, but it's built solidly and has no lens creep (the name for when a zoom extends without you asking it to because of its own weight). If you do have the cash to splash, the XF 50-140mm f2.8 is the natural, albeit expensive upgrade.
The Fujinon XF14mm F2.8 R was Fujifilm's first wide-angle lens for its X-series of mirrorless cameras, but it remains a very solid pick. It's sharp, fast enough and suffers very little in the way of distortion. It's the middle-ground in a cluttered field for Fuji cameras, where there are cheaper and more expensive lenses vying for your attention. The superb 16mm f/1.4 is a worthy upgrade, offering slightly improved build, weather resistance and two extra stops over the 14mm, if you're willing to spend $1,000.
If you have an interest in portrait photography, and if you can afford it, the Fujinon XF 56mm f/1.2 R is a no-brainer. Images are sharp edge-to-edge, even when wide open, and out-of-focus areas are buttery smooth. It's not quite as fast to focus as the 50mm on this list, but optically this is perhaps the best Fuji lens money can buy.
