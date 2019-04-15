The best lenses for Fujifilm X mount

PRODUCT SUMMARY

Is this the best zoom lens in its range? No. Is it the one most people should buy? Absolutely. The Fujinon XF 18-135mm f3.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR Lens is a versatile performer with a weather-sealed body, OIS, and nice bokeh qualities. Sure, it's plasticky compared to the premium Fujifilm zooms and has some light color fringing, but it's built solidly and has no lens creep (the name for when a zoom extends without you asking it to because of its own weight). If you do have the cash to splash, the XF 50-140mm f2.8 is the natural, albeit expensive upgrade.