The best lenses for Nikon Z mount

PRODUCT SUMMARY

If you’ve decided to pick up the FTZ Mount Adapter, or got one for free with your Nikon Z6 or Z7, there are some great bargains to be found. The $225 AF-S Nikkor 50mm f/1.8G is a must-have cheap prime lens. Sure, it’s a bit plasticky, but it's sharp and focuses quickly and silently. If you're in the market for a portrait lens, though, you should consider the Nikon 85mm f/1.8 model, which offers more performance than you'd expect for the $450 or so asking price. Really, though, with the adapter in hand you now have hundreds of lenses to pick from, many of which can be found second-hand on the cheap. Get exploring!