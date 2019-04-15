The best lenses for Sony FE mount
Sigma only recently launched lenses for Sony’s full-frame E-Mount system, but it was worth the wait. At $1,199, the Sigma 85mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art Lens is $600 less than Sony’s G-Master FE 85mm f/1.4 model, but offers excellent performance, with tack-sharp, distortion-free optics -- even wide open. Build-quality is excellent and autofocus is quick and reliable. The main drawbacks when compared to Sony’s GM lens are the lack of weather sealing and heavy weight.
It’s safe to say every photographer and videographer needs a prime lens, and you simply can’t go wrong with the Sony FE 28mm f/2. As is the case with most pancake lenses, the greatest benefit of owning an FE 28mm f/2 is how compact it is. In addition to that, it’s a good lens to have for shooting in low-light conditions, while its f/2 maximum aperture can help you take some great bokeh shots. And best of all, it’s only $450.
Sony designed the G Master lenses with its full-frame mirrorless cameras in mind, and if you’re going to want any glass for an A7III or A9, the Sony 16-35mm FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM is a great place to start. Sure, it’s $2,200, but this wide-angle lens is perfect for photographers who want to take wide, closeup shots. The f/2.8 aperture will ensure you get great bokeh effect, aka a perfectly blurred background, and you also won’t have to worry about the edges around your shots not being perfectly rendered.
More often than not, there’s no wow factor to standard zoom lenses. But that’s not necessarily the case with the Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8GM lens, which is designed to be ideal for portrait and travel photography. The best feature of this G Master glass, without a doubt, is the ability to keep the same exposure and depth of field even at its widest aperture of f/2.8. That should give your great level of bokeh, a signature feature of all G Master lenses, including the FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM. Like that lens, the FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM is also priced at $2,200.
While the G Master FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM and FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM lenses may be extremely sharp and give you great depth of field, they are not as versatile as the Sony FE 24-105mm f/4 G OSS. That said, the FE 24-105mm f/4 G OSS is helped by the fact it can maintain its maximum f/4 aperture, ensuring that you get the sharpest shots regardless of how far you’re zooming in or out. At $1,400, it’s not a cheap piece of glass by any means, but it’s a great starter to pair with your Sony Alpha mirrorless camera.
Sony’s Zeiss branded lenses are always a good bet for its full-frame cameras. While a bit heavy and cumbered with a slow, noisy focus motor, the Sony Planar T* FE 50mm f/1.4 ZA offers great speed and optical quality. Most importantly for a portrait lens like this, it produces spectacular-but-soft bokeh. We’ve used the Planar T* a lot on a Sony A7R III, and it always makes subjects look their best. If the $1,498 price tag is too rich, take a look at Sigma’s 50mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art E-mount full-frame lens.
