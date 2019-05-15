The best software for camera lovers

PRODUCT SUMMARY

Do you find Lightroom too slow and cumbersome? If so, it might be time to switch to Capture One. Many photographers are considering moving over to the software because it’s faster and, depending on who you ask, just as powerful as its Adobe counterpart. Capture One has all of the tools that you would expect from a professional editor and custom profiles that take into account the camera and lens you capture the image with. You can grab Capture One Pro on a $20 monthly subscription, but if that’s exactly the reason you’re looking to move away from Adobe, there’s a "perpetual license" that lets you own the latest version and gives you discounts on future upgrades.