Start learning C++, C#, SQL and more with these expert-led training courses

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

Diving into a single programming language is one of the most effective ways to enter the field, but narrowing your choices down to a single option can feel overwhelming. Starting out, it’s best to focus on a language that’s both popular and versatile, and The Complete C Suite Programming Bundle, currently $50 , has 80 hours of content on several languages that are widely used today.

Classes in this bundle are geared toward practical tutorials and skills you can use in your own coding profession or hobby. Subjects include "The Complete Introduction to C++ Programming" and "Master C# And SQL by Building Applications," among others. With 10 total courses and 81 hours of content, this bundle provides a detailed overview of C-based languages.

If you’re new to programming with C languages, "Learn C# by Building Applications" is a great place to start, as it introduces you to the core concepts of the language and shows you best practices for writing clean code. A few of the apps you’ll be taught how to build here include a simple calculator, a word unscrambler and even a sudoku solver.

The benefit of these e-courses is a self-led learning process that isn’t dependent on a teacher or class. The Complete C Suite Bundle grants lifetime access to all materials, so you will be able to learn at your own pace and refer back to any specific piece of instruction.

Courses are taught by experts in the field of IT and programming. Umar Lone, a civil engineer who has been teaching software professionals C++ and Visual C++ for 15 years, teaches six of the courses. The same high standard for instructors extends to every other class in the bundle, making the information and the instruction reliable and useful for newcomers to coding and those with experience looking for a refresher.

Whether you’re expanding your programming language repertoire or entering the world of coding for the first time, The Complete C Suite Programming Bundle can help you get started. You can purchase all 10 courses today for $50 , or just $5 each.

Prices subject to change