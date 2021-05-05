Start saving on online shopping with this browser extension

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

For obvious reasons, online shopping has been an absolute necessity over the past year. However, the growing scarcity of certain essential items has made shopping online challenging and expensive. Capital One Shopping is a simple and free browser extension that can help save you money and time when it comes to getting a hold of everything you need.

Capital One Shopping will notify you if an item you’re browsing is available at a cheaper price elsewhere before you checkout on Amazon, Target or Best Buy. Once you install the browser extension, you'll also get access to automatic coupons and discount codes on supported sites that apply to your cart at checkout without you having to do anything. As you shop, you'll accrue loyalty rewards — aka “Capital One Shopping Rewards” — which can be redeemed for online gift cards. What's more, this service is available to all shoppers — not just Capital One cardholders. An app is also available that can accomplish the same tasks.

After installation, you won’t have to worry about doing price checks on your own, overpaying online or missing a finally-in-stock product you’ve been meaning to buy. With one click, you can save yourself time, money and frustration and shop a little easier. Get the Capital One Shopping browser extension now and start saving.

Prices subject to change.