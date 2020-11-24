Stop overpaying online with Capital One Shopping's browser extension

There's also a price comparison function that lets you know if that product you have in your Amazon or Target cart is cheaper on a different website or if there's a better shipping option available. That comes in pretty handy if you need something a little more urgently or if you can manage to wait around for a few extra days. Eyeing something up but want to see if a better price might be available to you in a few more months? Just add that item to a watchlist and be notified if it goes down in price. You can even watch price trends on a timeline over the course of a year so you can be certain it’s the right time to buy.

Capital One Shopping Credits reward you for your purchases on popular sites you might frequent often, like Walmart and eBay. You’ll earn a percentage back on your cart total which you can redeem for gift cards.

As if that weren't enough, there's even a universal product search function that's available if you download the Capital One Shopping app, available for iPhone and Android: just scan the barcode or search for any product you like, and they will tell you what prices are available from the top retailers.

It's the perfect way for savvy shoppers to get the most from their online shopping experiences — whether you're shopping on Amazon, Target, Home Depot or Best Buy, you can rest assured you’re getting a great deal. It's the perfect way to start saving money now on online purchases through the holidays and beyond. Try it out by downloading it here.

Pricing subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.