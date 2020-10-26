Save on car insurance by shopping with The Zebra

Latest in Gear

We’re guessing that you don’t spend an exorbitant amount of time or energy thinking about car insurance. Whether you have a small fleet of vehicles at home or just purchased your first two-door sedan, car insurance is understandably thought of as somewhat of a necessary evil—something that’s to be endured despite generally high prices and occasionally inadequate coverage.

But you can solve most if not all of your car insurance woes simply by switching to a policy that’s more affordable and comprehensive, which is where The Zebra comes in.

Praised by TIME for being your “best bet to compare car insurance rates across companies,” The Zebra is your one-stop resource for researching car insurance plans that more accurately match your budget and needs, and all you have to do is enter your ZIP code in order to see a comprehensive list of competitive plans available in your area.

It’s a sad truth that Americans overpay on car insurance by an estimated $21 billion every year, but you can avoid being a part of this miserable statistic by using The Zebra’s powerful search algorithms in order to lock in a better rate.

Ideal for car owners who have recently moved to a new state or experienced another major life change such as changing jobs or getting married, The Zebra delivers unbiased and independent policy results from hundreds of insurance providers across the country.

And unlike most insurance comparison sites that sell your information to third parties, The Zebra never buys or sells your information, so you’ll never have to worry about your private and personal data getting into the hands of spammers.

Not everyone who uses The Zebra will automatically find a lower rate, but those who do save an average of $368 per year on their policy. Why not see how much you could be saving today?

Prices are subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up withStackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.

