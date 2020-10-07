Latest in Gear

Launch an exciting career in tech with this bundle

Earn a variety of valuable AWS, Cisco, and CompTIA certifications with this extensive training.
If you’re interested in beginning or furthering a career in tech or IT, you’re far from alone. Thanks to the high pay, countless job opportunities, and growing importance on the world stage, the tech industry is where today’s most talented and driven engineers go in order to create the world’s most exciting and important products.

But this means that if you want to stand out from the crowd, you’re going to need to have the right skills and certifications on your resume.

With 22 courses and nearly 2,000 lessons led by industry professionals with years of experience under their belts, the 2021 All-In-One AWS, Cisco & CompTIA Super Certification Bundle will help you earn the credentials you need in order to land a variety of exciting and lucrative IT and tech positions, and it’s available today for over 95 percent off at just $99.

Whether you’re interested in working for a major tech company or want to venture out on your own as an independent contractor, this extensive training bundle will teach you everything you need to know in order to ace the exams for the industry’s most valuable certifications.

You’ll prepare for a variety of AWS, Cisco, and CompTIA certifications through detailed training that walks you through how to install networks, implement digital security parameters, safeguard communications platforms, work within the cloud, build DevOps pipelines, and much more.

There’s also plenty of instruction that introduces you to a wide range of fundamental data analysis methods and protocols, and lifetime access to the entire bundle means that you’ll be able to take advantage of new content the moment it’s added.

Give your tech or IT career a major boost by earning a wide range of valuable certifications with the 2021 All-In-One AWS, Cisco & CompTIA Super Certification Bundle for just $99—over 95 percent off its usual price when you sign up today.

Prices are subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up withStackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.

