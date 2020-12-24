Latest in Gear

Image credit:

Save hundreds on this Cisco certification training bundle

Prepare for the CCNA and various CCNP professional certifications with 66 hours of video content.
StackCommerce
34m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

StackCommerce

Most companies, no matter the industry or size, need technical support to operate a profitable business. That means employers are always on the hunt for talented and tech-savvy individuals, especially when it comes to networking and IT. As someone with an affinity for technology, it makes sense to align your interests with your career.

Well, that's where this bundle of online courses can help you out — all on your schedule from home. The Complete 2021 Cisco Enterprise Certification Training Bundle empowers you to prove your skills in the ever-changing landscape of network technologies with 66 hours of prep on various Cisco professional certifications.

This bundle contains four information-rich courses that perform double duty. They not only teach you essential skills for network administration, support engineering and data center operations, but they also help you train for and ace several professional exams on your first try. So, you learn practical, hands-on skills for jobs in the network and IT field with this bundle, from configuring and managing wired and wireless network connectivity to troubleshooting and more.

That way, when it comes time to take the Cisco Certified Network Administrator (CCNA) 200-301 exam, you already have all the knowledge and experience needed to get this industry-standard networking certification easily. Much in the same way, this bundle helps you build confidence for other specialized Cisco certifications that can expand your professional horizons. Meaning, it's just as easy to prepare for the Cisco Certified Network Professional (CCNP) Enterprise ENSARI exam, the CCNP Enterprise ENSLD (300-420) exam and the CCNP Enterprise ENCOR (350-401) exam with this deal.

Courses included:

  • Cisco CCNA 200-301

  • Cisco CCNP Enterprise ENARSI (Exam 300-410)

  • Cisco CCNP Enterprise ENSLD (300-420)

  • Cisco CCNP Enterprise ENCOR (350-401)

Employers need technically-minded and proficient employees to stand a chance in today's digital-driven business world, and this bundle of online courses can help you acquire the necessary skills to become valuable in their eyes. The Complete 2021 Cisco Enterprise Certification Training Bundle, typically $1,180, is on sale for $49 or 95% off for a limited time only. 

Prices subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.

Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

SpaceX shows off its Starship test flight one more time

SpaceX shows off its Starship test flight one more time

View
Warner Bros. will release its 2023 movies in theaters first

Warner Bros. will release its 2023 movies in theaters first

View
KFC made a bucket-shaped gaming PC that warms chicken

KFC made a bucket-shaped gaming PC that warms chicken

View
'Cyberpunk 2077' patch targets save file limits on PC, crashes on consoles

'Cyberpunk 2077' patch targets save file limits on PC, crashes on consoles

View
Let this eerily accurate AI dunk on your Spotify habits

Let this eerily accurate AI dunk on your Spotify habits

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr