'Doom Eternal' classic mode recreates the original game's aesthetics

id Software has rolled out Doom Eternal’s second update, and it comes with new Render modes that give you a way to play the game in different visual styles. One of the new modes called Classic turns Eternal into a pixelated game with a 256 color palette that looks like the original Doom for PC. And, yes, it’s not just for Photo mode — you can play the game with the filter on if you want a throwback to ‘90s version Doom.

If that’s not your thing, though, id has also released three other Render Modes: Gritty, Cinematic and Black & White. You can enable them in video settings like Classic Mode if you like 2016 Doom’s aesthetics.