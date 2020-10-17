This $50 app will keep your mind sharp

The process begins with validated neuropsychological tests that evaluate 23 cognitive skills and pinpoint areas of improvement. CogniFit uses your results to recommend stimulation programs to improve your skills and brain plasticity. These programs include personalized brain games and exercises in areas such as concentration, mental arithmetic, perception and more.

You can monitor your progress in real-time to visualize your improvement over time or detect when and your skills have regressed. Finally, all of CogniFit’s brain programs have been scientifically validated by schools and universities all over the world, so you can rest assured that you’ll receive accurate performance reports.

Your mind is your greatest asset. It grows stronger as you temper it, but it gets weak if neglected. CogniFit will keep your mind in tip-top condition and alert you in case you need to improve. Sign up now for a 1-year subscription to CogniFit Premium and get $69 off, bringing the price down to $49.99.

Prices subject to change.

