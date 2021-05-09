These advanced wireless earbuds are on sale for under $95

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

What makes a pair of wireless earbuds appealing is ultimately subjective — it's dependent on a combination of your needs, preferences and budget. The ComfoBuds Pro True Wireless Headphones are an excellent choice if you’re looking for a pair that can eliminate distracting noise while remaining firmly in place and providing clear sound. And you can get them on sale for $90, down from $105 .

The ComfoBuds are high-quality earbuds that excel in the areas that matter most, but they also deliver advanced characteristics that are perhaps less common. For one, the sound quality is consistent and clear thanks to their 13.4mm titanium composite dynamic drivers. And they’ve even been turned by Luca Bignardi, a Grammy-winning sound engineer.

Beyond the basics, ComfoBuds are IPX4 water and sweat resistant and feature wind noise reduction. Alternatively, if you specifically want to hear your surroundings, you can enable the pass-through mode to stay aware of the world around you while still enjoying your music. You don’t have to worry about the earbuds not fitting correctly either, as they're designed and tested to fit in a wide variety of ear shapes using an oblique-angled ergonomic form.

The ComfoBuds can last up to eight hours on a single charge and 28 using the charging case. Plus, these earbuds are made for more than just enjoying music. They also use a combination of a seamless algorithm and three built-in microphones per bud to ensure your voice remains clear and amplified during calls and voice recordings.

If you’re interested in a pair of wireless earbuds that offer exceptional sound quality, lengthy battery life, and convenient pass-through, the Comfobuds are worth your consideration. Right now, you can get a pair of these wireless headphones on sale for 14 percent off, running you only $90 .

Prices subject to change.