Bethesda is making major changes to its engine ahead of ‘The Elder Scrolls 6’

Certain fundamental aspects of Bethesda’s technology stack won’t change. Mod support, for instance, isn’t going anywhere. But when it comes to almost every other facet of the engine, you can expect changes. “From rendering to animation to pathing to procedural generation — I don’t want to say ‘everything — but it’s a significant overhaul. It’s taken us longer than we would have liked, but it’s going to power what we’re doing with Starfield and Elder Scrolls 6,” Howard said. “When people see the results, they'll hopefully be as happy as we are with what's on the screen and also how we can go about making our games."

As for when we can expect to get a chance to play the games, it’s safe to say fans are in for a long haul. “I honestly cannot answer that now,” Howard said when he was asked about when the studio would share more details about Starfield. You might wonder then why Bethesda announced both titles so early if it doesn’t plan to share any more information on them anytime soon. That’s something Howard touched on too. He said Bethesda announced The Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield at the time that it did to reassure fans it was working on the type of experiences the studio is known for.