Bethesda is making major changes to its engine ahead of ‘The Elder Scrolls 6’

Back in May, Bethesda said it wouldn’t have details to share about The Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield for a couple more years yet. But in a recent interview during the Develop: Brighton online conference, Todd Howard, director and executive at Bethesda Game Studios, did have some information to share about the two upcoming open-world RPGs. And they’re particularly interesting tidbits if you’ve experienced the jank that can make Bethesda’s games so charming and infuriating at the same time.
According to Howard, Bethesda has been busy rebuilding the engine that will power its next-generation games. “The overhaul on our engine is probably the largest we’ve ever had, maybe even larger than Morrowind to Oblivion,” he told GamesIndustry.biz’s James Batchelor. Moreover, more people are working on the Creation Engine than ever before, with Howard noting the team's size has increased “by a factor of five.”