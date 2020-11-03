Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Kevork Djansezian / reuters

Bethesda is making major changes to its engine ahead of ‘The Elder Scrolls 6’

“I don’t want to say ‘everything’ — but it’s a significant overhaul,” Todd Howard said.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
November 3, 2020
Comments
329 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Todd Howard, Game Director and Executive Producer at Bethesda Game Studios, speaks as he introduces the video game "Fallout 4" during video game publisher Bethesda Softworks media briefing before the opening day of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Kevork Djansezian / reuters

Back in May, Bethesda said it wouldn’t have details to share about The Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield for a couple more years yet. But in a recent interview during the Develop: Brighton online conference, Todd Howard, director and executive at Bethesda Game Studios, did have some information to share about the two upcoming open-world RPGs. And they’re particularly interesting tidbits if you’ve experienced the jank that can make Bethesda’s games so charming and infuriating at the same time.

According to Howard, Bethesda has been busy rebuilding the engine that will power its next-generation games. “The overhaul on our engine is probably the largest we’ve ever had, maybe even larger than Morrowind to Oblivion,” he told GamesIndustry.biz’s James Batchelor. Moreover, more people are working on the Creation Engine than ever before, with Howard noting the team's size has increased “by a factor of five.”

Certain fundamental aspects of Bethesda’s technology stack won’t change. Mod support, for instance, isn’t going anywhere. But when it comes to almost every other facet of the engine, you can expect changes. “From rendering to animation to pathing to procedural generation — I don’t want to say ‘everything — but it’s a significant overhaul. It’s taken us longer than we would have liked, but it’s going to power what we’re doing with Starfield and Elder Scrolls 6,” Howard said. “When people see the results, they'll hopefully be as happy as we are with what's on the screen and also how we can go about making our games."

As for when we can expect to get a chance to play the games, it’s safe to say fans are in for a long haul. “I honestly cannot answer that now,” Howard said when he was asked about when the studio would share more details about Starfield. You might wonder then why Bethesda announced both titles so early if it doesn’t plan to share any more information on them anytime soon. That’s something Howard touched on too. He said Bethesda announced The Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield at the time that it did to reassure fans it was working on the type of experiences the studio is known for.

In this article: Bethesda, Microsoft, the elder scrolls 6, starfield, video games, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
329 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Apple's new iPad Air returns to an all-time low on Amazon

Apple's new iPad Air returns to an all-time low on Amazon

View
Astronomers observe fast radio bursts in our galaxy for the first time

Astronomers observe fast radio bursts in our galaxy for the first time

View
Netflix confirms it's adding playback speed controls to its Android app

Netflix confirms it's adding playback speed controls to its Android app

View
T-Mobile will pay $200 million to settle Sprint's alleged Lifeline abuse

T-Mobile will pay $200 million to settle Sprint's alleged Lifeline abuse

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr