Seamlessly use Windows programs on your Mac with CrossOver

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

macOS has an ever-growing app ecosystem that allows it to excel in design, creativity, productivity and more. However, it’s undeniable that Windows far outweighs the App Store in the sheer number of programs available.

Short of using an emulator, a variety of useful software ranging from utility programs to games simply aren’t available to Mac users. Fortunately, CrossOver for Mac’s 'One' License offers a fast and intuitive converter that translates Windows software for macOS use. Right now, CrossOver for Mac is marked down to $20 , or 49 percent off.

First thing’s first: CrossOver is not an emulator, which means it is neither slow or unintuitive. Instead, it translates Windows commands into Mac commands, enabling you to run Windows software as easily as you would run native apps. This translator works with all manner of once-Windows-exclusive programs. Productivity software, utility programs and games will function smoothly thanks to CrossOver’s simple, one-click installation. That means you can launch titles from Steam on your Mac just as easily as you would run iMovie.

CrossOver lets you avoid the hassle involved with using an emulator altogether. Your Windows programs will blend among your other apps, and because CrossOver doesn’t consume the computing power that an emulator would, your programs will run just like your Mac apps. One user remarks: “I had previously used applications like Parallels to run Windows applications inside a Mac. But CrossOver has simplified the task and best of all without compromising my Mac's resources.”

Best of all, you won’t have to hunt down Mac-specific replacements to the most commonly used Windows programs. You’ll also save money by giving yourself access to cross-platform tools that won’t require you to purchase a new, dedicated Windows PC just to use.

For CrossOver to work, you will need an Intel or Apple silicon-based Mac that is running macOS, specifically High Sierra or later. For installation, you'll need at least 300MB of free disk space and enough room for any Windows applications you want to install.

Normally $39, CrossOver for Mac is available right now for only $20 , a savings of 49 percent.

Prices subject to change