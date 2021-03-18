Hone your cryptocurrency trading skills with these expert-led classes

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

Cryptocurrency is gaining more ground each year, which means the space demands an even higher level of understanding for anyone who wants to actually come out ahead. What was once a niche interest for very specific groups of investors will soon be accepted by MasterCard and Tesla , while PayPal started integrating the currency late last year. On top of that, crypto trading is surging in popularity as well, emerging as a niche stock market for people who want to experiment with investing from the comfort of their laptop.

If you’re new to the world of investing, or if you’re a seasoned investor worried about losing your edge, The Quantitative Crypto Trading Strategies Bundle is definitely worth a look at $145. It offers intermediate to advanced training on every aspect of cryptocurrency training, from programming and sorting out risks to the implementation of long-term strategies. Every class in this bundle comes with lifetime access.

The first class, "Crypto Trading Strategies: Intermediate," is 2.5 hours long and it explains some of the intricacies of cryptocurrency; outlines the risks involved in trading; and teaches you how to create and execute three different intraday trading strategies with the Python computer programming language. If you’re already a programmer or quant who’s excited about the opportunities digital currencies can offer, this class is the step you’ve been waiting to take.

Next is "Crypto Trading Advanced," which dives into the world of automated trading, machine learning and statistical arbitrage. This slightly longer class (it runs 3.5 hours) will give you an edge over anyone who’s trading with more rudimentary strategies because it provides a quantitative and programmatic approach to trading: you can write strategies that identify hidden patterns and position your investments to take advantage of them with k-means clustering trading strategies, optimized entry points using Hurst Exponent and more.

The final class is "Quantitative Trading Strategies and Models," and it’s recommended for anyone who’s ready to take the leap to quantitative training – an advanced approach to trading that requires Time Series Analysis, ARIMA GARCH and the implementation of Options and Derivatives. You’ll learn about the difference between quantitative and technical trading; the econometric models; and how to analyze BSM Options pricing and strategies in live markets without any installations or downloads. This class is the longest of the three, clocking in at 4.5 hours, and relies just as heavily on Python.

So if you’re hoping to hone your trading skills and truly stand out in the cryptocurrency trading world, you can’t do better than these classes. You can make The Quantitative Crypto Trading Strategies Bundle your first strategic investment at just $145, or less than $50 per course.

Prices subject to change.