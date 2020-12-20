CuriosityStream delivers on engaging fact-based programming

CuriosityStream's content

This service offers thousands of the world's best documentaries and docuseries, as well as original and licensed programs, with new titles added every week. So, you can learn about the natural world from the soothing voice of David Attenborough. Moreover, science popularizers like Michio Kaku and Brian Greene will broaden your perspective on space, time and the future — all with stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling. CuriosityStream's content, broadly speaking, is broken down into the following fields:

Science

History

Technology

Nature

Society

Lifestyle

Kids

And each field has anywhere between six to nine specific subfields. Those who love technology, for example, can find what they're looking for in seconds or discover new areas of interest with subfields that span from "energy" and "artificial intelligence" to "privacy & security," "nanotechnology" and more. Much in the same way, history buffs will enjoy exploring everything from ancient to modern times, with specialized subfields that focus on biographies, aviation and the list goes on. You can also search for whatever you're curious about, and all the relevant programs for that keyword will be in your search result. In short, we found it easy and convenient to find a program through CuriosityStream that satiated our intense desire to know more, no matter what piqued our interest on any given day.

Alongside this primary way of discovering content, CuriosityStream also offers a more curated approach to getting enlightened, entertained and inspired. The service features a series of collections, which are topic-based playlists created by CuriosityStream's staff of experts. Meaning, you don't need to waste time looking for content on various popular topics, from quantum physics to dinosaurs and everything in between, since a pre-made, expert-vetted playlist already exists to catch you up to speed quickly.

For the most part, we found these collections a welcome addition to enhance our ability to discover new and engaging content on CuriosityStream. The collections are also helpful since many of them pull content from different fields (such as science, technology, nature, and history) to provide a comprehensive understanding of particular topics.

CuriosityStream's user experience

As previously mentioned, CuriosityStream has thousands of fact-based titles in its massive online library. Thankfully, it's a breeze to access, watch and get more from this breadth of content. The service is available practically everywhere you usually stream and watch videos, including web browsers, smart TVs, Android and iOS devices, Amazon Kindle & Fire, Roku and Xbox One.

Better yet, it's possible to download the documentaries, docuseries and other programming available through CuriosityStream so that you can watch content on the go and without the need for an internet connection. You can also choose the quality with which you download programming in order to manage your data and storage on mobile devices. And when you see something you want to watch, you can either watch it instantly or add it to your watchlist for later viewing.

Couple that ease of use with a host of streaming settings — from activating parental controls and non-obtrusive closed captioning to streaming programs in 4K and receiving recommendations for content based on what you enjoy — and there's a lot to like about the flexibility and customization with CuriosityStream's user experience.

The only gripes we had, though, is that the service seems to have a hard time syncing the progress of programs across multiple devices (web-browser and mobile in our case) and across the watchlist and history sections of one's CuriosityStream user profile. We tried to watch a documentary on mobile and then pick up where we left off on our laptop's Chrome browser, only to find that the documentary started from the beginning, which left us looking at our smartphone in search of a timestamp. When we finished that documentary, we were a bit surprised to see that title was still sitting in our watchlist as it was now also in our history section, which contains all the programs one has completed viewing.

The bottom line

CuriosityStream delivers what it promises and offers an excellent catalog of fact-based programming that will satiate the most curious among us. Despite a few minor inconveniences, this service also provides intuitive ways to discover and experience content that is sure to enlighten, entertain and inspire — no matter your age or particular interests. A CuriosityStream HD Plan: Lifetime Subscription, typically $250, is on sale for $150 or 40% off for a limited time only.

