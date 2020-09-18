'Cyberpunk 2077' won't require a high-end gaming rig

In the latest edition of Night City Wire, CD Projekt Red revealed the minimum and recommended PC specs for Cyberpunk 2077. The good news is you won’t need a high-end gaming rig for it to run decently — so don’t worry too much if you missed out on the first batch of GeForce RTX 3080 GPUs this week.
On the CPU end, you'll need at least an Intel Core i5-3570K or an AMD FX-8310. On the graphics front, the game will require a minimum of an NVIDIA GTX 780 3GB or an AMD Radeon RX 470. If you want to see Cyberpunk 2077’s digital version of Keanu Reeves in his full glory, the recommended specs jump up to at least a Core i7-4790 or Ryzen 3 3200G processor and a GTX 1060 6GB or Radeon R9 Fury GPU.