10 great deals you won't find on Amazon Prime Day

1. Bone Conduction Audio Mask

StackCommerce

MSRP: $99 | Sale Price: $85 | Price w/ code OCTSALE20: $68

Stay safe and connected to the world with this innovative audio mask. Designed for sports enthusiasts, this mask features an ultra-fine filtration system that removes harmful particles from the air, along with Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity for making calls and listening to music.

2. Freedrum Complete Smart Drum Kit

StackCommerce

MSRP: $235 | Sale Price: $199 | Price w/ code OCTSALE20: $160

Complete with powerful sensors and drumsticks, this portable kit makes it easy to enjoy a drum set in any environment. It’s completely portable and easy to set up, and you’ll be able to connect to third-party software via MIDI or Bluetooth.

3. Richard Clarkson Cloud Light & Speaker

StackCommerce

MSRP: $3360 | Sale Price: $2999 | Price w/ code OCTSALE20: $2399

This reactive thundercloud lamp and speaker flashes ambient LED lights right to the beat of your favorite music. Ideal for any room in the house, this next-generation lighting system boasts a powerful HD sound configuration along with a series of color-changing light effects to match any mood.

4. True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds + Charging Case

StackCommerce

MSRP: $79 | Sale Price: $40 | Price w/ code OCTSALE20: $32

Treat yourself to an HD wireless listening experience without breaking the bank. These best-selling Bluetooth earbuds boast up to 22 hours of playback on a single charge when you use the included charging case, and Bluetooth 5.0 technology makes it easy to take and make calls while you’re out and about.

5. Royal Brew Ice Cream Maker

StackCommerce

MSRP: $249 | Sale Price: $226 | Price w/ code OCTSALE20: $181

The Royal Brew Ice Cream Maker comes loaded with a compressor cooling system that makes it easy to enjoy the perfect batch of ice cream whenever you want. It’s easy to make your favorite blend in just thirty minutes, and you’ll be able to see your work in progress thanks to a transparent lid.

6. GLOW Plus: Mixed Reality Smart Glasses

StackCommerce

MSRP: $600 | Sale Price: $559 | Price w/ code OCTSALE20: $448

A favorite on Kickstarter, these smart glasses let you watch and control pretty much anything you want on your phone without having to touch the screen. They’re also available in a variety of colors and feature 1080p resolution for added clarity.

7. Shyn Sonic Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush with 8 Whitening Brush Heads

StackCommerce

MSRP: $170 | Sale Price: $60 | Price w/ code OCTSALE20: $48

Do your teeth a favor by grabbing this Sonic rechargeable Electric Toothbrush. It comes with eight whitening brush heads, and you’ll be able to take it with you on the go thanks to the included travel case.

8. CleanTray UV Light Sterilization Case

StackCommerce

MSRP: $79 | Sale Price: $70 | Price w/ code OCTSALE20: $56

This popular UV sanitizing case effectively kills up to 99.99% of the germs that live on your phone’s surface. You’ll even be able to sanitize other items like earphones and jewelry as well.

9. Albaro Air Posture Corrector

StackCommerce

MSRP: $120 | Sale Price: $100 | Price w/ code OCTSALE20: $80

Improving your posture is notoriously difficult, and the Albaro Air Posture Corrector is here to help. Available in a variety of sizes for every body type, this simple device uses innovative air cell technology in order to help you strengthen your back and correct your posture throughout the day.

10. Earhoox: AirPod Survival Kit

StackCommerce

MSRP: $49 | Sale Price: $40 | Price w/ code OCTSALE20: $32

Ensure that your AirPods stay snug in your ears at all times with this all-in-one kit. It comes with ear hooks, a magnetic strip, a protective case and a charging dock, and it’s easy to toss the entire kit in your bag at a moment’s notice.

Prices are subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.