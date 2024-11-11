Walmart's early Black Friday tech deals are here: $229 HP laptop, $30 Keurig, jumbo 4K TVs and more on sale

Walmart has major Black Friday deals available now. (Walmart)

Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. But is it really just about a single day? Nope. Over the last several years, Black Friday has extended beyond just the Friday following Thanksgiving weekend to encompass nearly the full week of November. And, indeed, the Black Friday deals are already running full steam at Walmart. Chief among the big price cuts: Walmart is selling a 65-inch LG OLED TV for 58% off and under $1,000 and offering a brand-new Apple Watch Series 10 for $80 shaved off the price. And that’s just for starters.

These deals are available to everyone online as of 5PM ET today, and run through Sunday, November 17. Want to get a jump on the sale? Walmart+ subscribers have early access to the deals now, along with all of the other perks (free delivery including groceries, discounts on gasoline and a complementary Paramount+ streaming membership, to name a few). Even better, a yearly subscription to Walmart+ is currently half off — just $49, down from $98.

But whether you're dipping in early or not, don’t miss out on Walmart’s early Black Friday deals and get a jump start on your holiday shopping — maybe even treat yourself to an item or two as well. We've scoured Walmart to select you the best early Black Friday tech deals, presented below. With savings as high as 78% off some items, your credit cards will thank you.

Walmart LG 65-inch 4K UHD OLED TV $998 $2,400 Save $1,402 An OLED TV of this size under $1,000 is almost unheard of, much less one from LG, widely recognized as the go-to brand for this top-tier TV technology. If you’ve been considering upgrading the living room TV in time for the Super Bowl, this is a “get it while it’s hot” deal, with more than half off this 2023 model TV. Watch TV shows, movies, and sports, and play games while marveling at the bold, bright colors and blackest blacks that make every scene pop with real-life clarity on screen. Access your favorite streaming services through the webOS smart TV interface, one of the most intuitive ones around. $998 at Walmart

Walmart HP 15.6-inch Windows 11 Laptop $229 $329 Save $100 Save 30% off this Windows laptop, best suited to hybrid workers or students who commute thanks to its lightweight 3.5-lb. design. It provides great bang for the buck with a Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and up to 10-hour battery life. With mostly 5-star user reviews, one happy customer says the laptop is, quite simply, “fast and does what it is supposed to do.” $229 at Walmart

Walmart Samsung 75-inch Q60DB QLED 4K Smart TV $898 $1,198 Save $300 Dual LED technology provides a natural, realistic picture with contrast that adapts to match the content, be it sports, action movies, or playing intense games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Ultra-slim so it sits flush against the wall or on a stand, the 2024 model TV runs the Samsung Tizen OS, your portal to everything from streaming TV to games and even fitness workouts. With this 25% discount, you’re saving a bundle on a massive 75-incher that will delight the family. $898 at Walmart

Walmart Apple Watch Series 10 Smartwatch $349 $429 Save $80 The Apple Watch Series 10 is the latest smartwatch and the first to significantly change the exterior look, with a thinner design with more screen real estate for notifications, navigation, and more. Battery life is the same, but the charging speed has been improved versus previous models, with 80% battery capacity available in just 30 minutes. Plus, you get all the goodies that come with watchOS 11, like Vitals, Sleep Apnea detection, Training Load, and more. It’s totally worth the upgrade. $349 at Walmart

Walmart Keurig K-Express Essentials Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker $30 $49 Save $19 Who doesn’t love a java fix in the morning? The regular price for this machine is super-affordable, but the discounted price… it’s downright insane. The slim single-serve coffee maker is great for small kitchens, apartments, and dorms. Singles, couples, or roommates can each make their own personalized cups, from a caramel-flavored light roast to a bold dark roast, even tea or hot chocolate, using pods from both Keurig and third-party brands. Thousands of buyers love this machine, especially that it brews quickly and quietly. “If you want a simple machine that looks awesome,” enthuses one happy shopper, “look no further!” $30 at Walmart

Walmart Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier $45 $120 Save $75 You might be familiar with Xiaomi smartphones, but the Chinese company makes home appliances, too, including this smart air purifier that’s selling for 63% off its regular price right now. The 3-in-1 HEPA filter clears the air of dust and allergens. Since it runs at a whisper quiet level (20dB), it works well for the bedroom or even nursery. The app reports the air quality index and filter life and gives you remote control; you can also use Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands. If you have family members with asthma or allergies, or pets, this worthwhile investment will help you breathe cleaner, fresher air. $45 at Walmart

Walmart Apple AirPods, 2nd Generation $89 $129 Save $40 here's a reason AirPods always sell out: They're seriously awesome. Sure, everyone might rave about AirPods Pro, but even with the current discount, they're more than $150. These second-generation AirPods are technically discontinued, but they still provide solid sound, are easy to use and just plain look great. What's more, their charging case slips easily into a pocket or purse (you might even forget it's in there!), and each charge delivers three hours of audio heaven. $89 at Walmart

Walmart SOLPOWBEN 20,000mAh Solar Charger $15 $50 Save $35 Recharge your portable devices with nothing more than power generated from the sun. Bring this handy gadget to your next outdoor camping trip or hiking adventure, or slot it in the trunk or drawer at home to use in the event of a power outage. (And don’t worry, it’ll juice up just fine from a wall outlet, too.) Did we mention it’s also a compass and emergency flashlight with SOS mode? Waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof, anyone will be pleased to have this the second they realize they need it. Now down 71% to stocking stuffer-level pricing, one pleased buyer says, “this is quite the little gizmo for the price.” $15 at Walmart

Walmart ETEPEHI 3-in-1 Charging Station $15 $60 Save $45 A must-have for your home office, this 3-in-1 charging station can recharge an Apple iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time, in one neat and tidy corner of your desk or nightstand. At under $20, 76% off the regular price, you’ll want to pick one up for every Apple device owner you know, maybe even multiple rooms of your own home. The 18W fast charging support means your phone can be fully charged in as little as two hours and the 3.3-foot cord neatly tucks away behind your desk. “It freed up counter space, eliminated charging blocks and cables, and makes charging more convenient,” says one Walmart shopper. $15 at Walmart

Roku Roku LE HD Streaming Media Player $20 $25 Save $5 Plug this baby into the HDMI port of any TV and unlock the intuitive Roku interface for accessing streaming content, including live channels and a host of Roku originals. A perfect stocking stuffer, save a fiver off the price now. Dorm residents will especially love Headphone mode for private listening while not disturbing their roommate. $20 at Walmart

Walmart Kodak 10.1-inch Digital Photo Frame $80 $130 Save $50 Looking for the perfect gift for the grandparents? Instead of displaying a single, boring static image in a frame, display a rotating slideshow of digital pics that you can change and add to on the fly. Pre-load the frame with images so it’s ready to go and use the dedicated e-mail address to remotely add photos at any time. The 16GB capacity can hold more than 10,000 images and you can even add an SD card or USB stick to store more content, like videos. Buyers love how easy it is to set up, the high-quality frame, and, most importantly, the ability to relive so many moments of joy. At this price, it’s a steal. $80 at Walmart

Walmart Waterpik Sensonic Sonic Electric Toothbrush $50 $100 Save $50 Make sure the next visit to the dentist is a good one by using this rechargeable electric toothbrush that’s accepted by the American Dental Association. It helps remove up to four times more plaque than manual brushing and gets into those hard-to-reach areas where sugar bugs love to hide. Switching to an electric toothbrush is a game-changer, and this one, which is 50% off right now, has three modes (clean, stain removal, and gum care), a 30-second pacer to guide you through each quadrant of your mouth, and a two-minute timer. Since the battery lasts up to four weeks per charge, pop it into your toiletry bag for the next trip as well. $50 at Walmart

Walmart Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker $149 $199 Save $50 Summer may be over, but that doesn't meet your cold dessert cravings need to be. This wildly popular ice cream churns out everything from ice cream and sorbet to milkshakes and more — just add your ingredients freeze overnight, press a button and ... ta-da! Plus, you'll be able to customize your creation with your favorite mix-ins. (Try flavors like pumpkin and apple cinnamon for fall.) It's $31 cheaper than at Amazon, so "scoop" it up while you can. $149 at Walmart

Walmart DR. J Professional 5G Wi-Fi Projector $56 $250 Save $194 Yes, you read that correctly. This projector is 78% off the regular price, so for the fraction of the cost of tickets, you can deliver your own drive-in-sized movie nights at home. It can project an image up to 250 inches on any flat, white surface, like a sheet, projector screen, or wall. With 5G, mirror your phone to display home videos and connect a Bluetooth speaker for more immersive audio (the projector has its own built-in speakers, too). Can you say outdoor movie night? Popcorn and drinks not included. $56 at Walmart

Walmart TCL 75-inch Class S4 4K UHD Roku TV $378 $498 Save $120 It’s time to go big, and your entire family will agree when they see this massive 75-incher, not to mention learn how little it cost. Enjoy the crystal clear 4K picture with upscaling technology that will even make lower resolution content look better. Turn on the game mode for the next head-to-head Fortnite battle to ensure smooth motion with virtually no lag. With a solid five-star rating, one shopper praises how the fan-favorite Roku interface is “super easy to navigate,” too. $378 at Walmart

Walmart Samsung 65-inch Class DU6900 UHD 4K Smart TV $398 $448 Save $50 Explore lifelike pictures when watching TV shows, movies, even flipping through your personal vacation photo library on this gorgeous TV. An ideal size for the centerpiece TV of your home, this Samsung delivers a gorgeous 4K image and 3D surround sound from built-in speakers, too. Even better? Here you're getting the 65-inch version for the same price that Amazon is selling a mere 50-incher of the same model. $398 at Walmart

Walmart HP Victus 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop $499 $1,099 Save $600 From HP’s dedicated gaming line, this laptop is tailor-made for PC gaming with a fast Intel Core i5 processor, plenty of RAM (16GB) and a sizeable SSD (512GB). But the real star here is the GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, which will make your PC games sing. $499 at Walmart

Walmart Hisense 50-inch Class R6 4K HD Roku Smart TV $138 $238 Save $100 We’re kind of in disbelief that there’s a 2024 model 50-inch 4K smart TV from a leading brand for not just under $200, but under $150, 42% off the regular price. Packing incredible details in its 4K picture, the bezel-less design looks great both mounted on the wall or TV stand. See every detail thanks to the sharp picture, hear every nuance via studio sound, and access all your favorite streamers via the easy-to-use Roku TV interface. You can even control it from the Roku app on your phone or even voice via Google Assistant and Alexa. Go ahead and tell your friends, but no one will believe what you paid for this TV. $138 at Walmart

Walmart Samsung 34-inch Odyssey G55T Curved Gaming Monitor $229 $549 Save $320 Shave 58% off the price of this curved gaming monitor that brings you right into the immersive action, enveloping you in the detailed scenes of your game from all sides. Don’t worry about pesky things like motion blur or missing a shooter in your peripheral vision, since you have your eye on every corner. When it’s time to get back to work, the ultra-wide screen is fantastic for split screen tasks and video meetings as well. $229 at Walmart

Walmart Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 15.6-Inch Touch Windows Laptop $429 $599 Save $170 Use the keyboard, touchscreen, or combination of both with this touchscreen laptop that’s a great option for hybrid workers, work-from-homers, and students. Running Windows 11 Home, it’s got loads of memory (16GB) and storage (512GB). Use the webcam with privacy shutter for remote video calls. With a clever background, no one will know you’re on a beach! The up to 10-hour battery life will last an entire workday, and then some; and at just over 3.5 lbs., it’s so light, you’re forget you’re carrying it. “Budget friendly, feature packed, great value,” writes one happy shopper. “What else can anyone ask for?” $429 at Walmart