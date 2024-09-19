Walmart's Holiday Deals is taking on Amazon Prime Day: Tech deals and more start October 8

We have received compensation to create this article, and receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

We've got the scoop on everything you need to know about Walmart's competing Prime Day sale, plus amazing discounts to shop right now.

Get ready to load up on all types of tech goodies at Walmart's Holiday Deals event in October. (Getty) (Alexander Farnsworth via Getty Images)

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days has some competition this year: Walmart just announced that its first Holiday Deals event will start on Tuesday, October 8 and run through Sunday, October 13. While that's three times as long as Amazon's two-day event (on October 8 and 9), it also runs concurrent with it. That means early holiday shoppers, and anyone who wants to save some cash going into the busiest time of the year, will have more opportunities to snag some tech at great prices.

Walmart is touting discounts across just about every product category for this event, from smart TVs and vacuums to fall fashion and toys. Even though the holidays may feel like ages away, we wouldn't recommend sleeping on these deals — crossing a few things off your holiday shopping list now can make it easier for you come Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

To make sure you're prepped for the sale event, we're sharing everything we know about Walmart's Holiday Deals, including some solid deals you can shop right now.

When is the Walmart Holiday Deals 2024 event?

Walmart Holiday Deals begins on Tuesday, October 8 at noon EST for those shopping online, and runs through Sunday, October 13 at 11:59 pm EST. Walmart+ members get early access on Tuesday, October 8 starting at midnight EST. For those shopping in stores, the deals will be available IRL on Wednesday, October 9 at 6am local time.

What is the Walmart Holiday Deals event?

Walmart has held its own fall sale event to compete with Amazon's October Prime Day for the last several years. Walmart's Holiday Deals event will give shoppers access to some of the biggest discounts of the year across all kinds of categories including vacuums, big-screen smart TVs, home and kitchen appliances, furniture and tech gear. Unlike Amazon Prime Day, however, Walmart's Holiday Deals event is open to all shoppers, not just those with a paid Walmart+ membership. The main perk for Walmart+ members is early access to the deals.

How do I become a Walmart+ member?

You can sign up for Walmart+ here, and the company offers a 30-day free trial to start. It could be worthwhile for those keen on snagging sales early, since Walmart+ members will get access to the deals 12 hours before the general public, starting Tuesday, October 8 at midnight EST.

Other perks of Walmart+ include free shipping on every purchase, complimentary grocery delivery, and extra savings on things like gas and prescriptions.

Walmart Walmart+ Membership $98 Now's a good time to sign up for a Walmart+ membership; in addition to the usual perks, you'll get early access to the Holiday Deals event. $98 at Walmart

What will be on sale for Walmart's Holiday Deals 2024 event?

While information on specific deals hasn't been released yet, we're anticipating big markdowns on thousands of big-ticket items including PS5 and Xbox; Instant Pot pressure cookers; Norelco beard trimmers; Shark vacuums; Oral-B electric toothbrushes; Lenovo laptops; Lego sets; and GoPro action cameras, just to name a few.

Here's a first look at just some of the promised stellar sales:

How do I find the best sales at the Walmart Holiday Deals event?

Follow along with Engadget to stay on top of the emerging discounts during Walmart's Holiday Deals. Our coverage will take place through all of the Holiday Deals, so check back often for updates.

The best Walmart sales to shop ahead of Holiday Deals 2024

Walmart's Holiday Deals event won't go live for a few more weeks — October 8, to be exact. However, you can shop some solid sales now before the event begins on tech like streaming devices, smart home gear, tablet accessories and more.

EcoFlow EcoFlow River 2 Power Station $169 $239 Save $70 Be prepared for power outages from inclement weather, or just provide a mobile charging station for your next camping trip. The EcoFlow River 2 offers three USB ports and two standard wall sockets – and it can even charge from an optional solar panel (sold separately). $169 at Walmart

Google Google Chromecast (3rd Generation) $44 $50 Save $6 Pop one of these into your backpack and access your favorite streaming content from any display with an HDMI port, including mirroring your laptop to the big screen. Just keep in mind you’ll need to control it with your phone or computer — it doesn’t include a remote. $44 at Walmart

Apple AirPods Pro 2 $190 $249 Save $59 Level up your listening game with the latest version of the Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless buds for $59 off the Apple Store price. This model remains the industry standard for noise-canceling and transparency (listening to music while still being able to hear the outside world), and it’s even getting a software update to double as a full-on hearing aid later this fall. $190 at Walmart

TCL TCL 55S451 55-inch 4K Roku TV $228 $349 Save $121 When it comes to affordable yet premium smart TVs, TCL is at or near the top of the list, and this 55-inch beauty is fully $120 less than it’s current selling price at Amazon. Equipped with the easy-to-use Roku smart TV interface, it’s the perfect new centerpiece for the living room in time to have buds over for the next football game. $228 at Walmart