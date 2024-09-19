Walmart's Holiday Deals is taking on Amazon Prime Day: Tech deals and more start October 8
We've got the scoop on everything you need to know about Walmart's competing Prime Day sale, plus amazing discounts to shop right now.
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days has some competition this year: Walmart just announced that its first Holiday Deals event will start on Tuesday, October 8 and run through Sunday, October 13. While that's three times as long as Amazon's two-day event (on October 8 and 9), it also runs concurrent with it. That means early holiday shoppers, and anyone who wants to save some cash going into the busiest time of the year, will have more opportunities to snag some tech at great prices.
Walmart+ Membership$98
EcoFlow River 2 Power Station$169$239Save $70
Google Chromecast (3rd Generation)$44$50Save $6
AirPods Pro 2$190$249Save $59
TCL 55S451 55-inch 4K Roku TV$228$349Save $121
Google Nest Hub (2nd Generation)$85$99Save $14
Apple Pencil (1st Generation)$74$99Save $25
Roku Ultra LT Streaming Device$60$79Save $19
Nest Smart Learning Thermostat - 3rd Generation$148$300Save $152
Lego Star Wars TIE Bomber$52$65Save $13
Walmart is touting discounts across just about every product category for this event, from smart TVs and vacuums to fall fashion and toys. Even though the holidays may feel like ages away, we wouldn't recommend sleeping on these deals — crossing a few things off your holiday shopping list now can make it easier for you come Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
To make sure you're prepped for the sale event, we're sharing everything we know about Walmart's Holiday Deals, including some solid deals you can shop right now.
When is the Walmart Holiday Deals 2024 event?
Walmart Holiday Deals begins on Tuesday, October 8 at noon EST for those shopping online, and runs through Sunday, October 13 at 11:59 pm EST. Walmart+ members get early access on Tuesday, October 8 starting at midnight EST. For those shopping in stores, the deals will be available IRL on Wednesday, October 9 at 6am local time.
What is the Walmart Holiday Deals event?
Walmart has held its own fall sale event to compete with Amazon's October Prime Day for the last several years. Walmart's Holiday Deals event will give shoppers access to some of the biggest discounts of the year across all kinds of categories including vacuums, big-screen smart TVs, home and kitchen appliances, furniture and tech gear. Unlike Amazon Prime Day, however, Walmart's Holiday Deals event is open to all shoppers, not just those with a paid Walmart+ membership. The main perk for Walmart+ members is early access to the deals.
How do I become a Walmart+ member?
You can sign up for Walmart+ here, and the company offers a 30-day free trial to start. It could be worthwhile for those keen on snagging sales early, since Walmart+ members will get access to the deals 12 hours before the general public, starting Tuesday, October 8 at midnight EST.
Other perks of Walmart+ include free shipping on every purchase, complimentary grocery delivery, and extra savings on things like gas and prescriptions.
Now's a good time to sign up for a Walmart+ membership; in addition to the usual perks, you'll get early access to the Holiday Deals event.
What will be on sale for Walmart's Holiday Deals 2024 event?
While information on specific deals hasn't been released yet, we're anticipating big markdowns on thousands of big-ticket items including PS5 and Xbox; Instant Pot pressure cookers; Norelco beard trimmers; Shark vacuums; Oral-B electric toothbrushes; Lenovo laptops; Lego sets; and GoPro action cameras, just to name a few.
Here's a first look at just some of the promised stellar sales:
Bissell Little Green Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner — on sale for $109, down from $153
onn 98-inch 4K Roku TV — $1,498 for a 98-inch smart TV, versus nearly twice as much for an identically sized model
Gtracing Gaming Chair Office — on sale for $100, down from $250
OroroHeated Fleece Hoodie with Battery — on sale for $105, was $150
DR. J Professional Hepa Air Purifier — on sale for $70, Was $180
Hart 215-Piece Mechanics Tool Set — on sale for $98, down from $158
Swisstech 24-inch Excursion Travel Duffel — on sale for $5, down from $35
How do I find the best sales at the Walmart Holiday Deals event?
Follow along with Engadget to stay on top of the emerging discounts during Walmart's Holiday Deals. Our coverage will take place through all of the Holiday Deals, so check back often for updates.
The best Walmart sales to shop ahead of Holiday Deals 2024
Walmart's Holiday Deals event won't go live for a few more weeks — October 8, to be exact. However, you can shop some solid sales now before the event begins on tech like streaming devices, smart home gear, tablet accessories and more.
Be prepared for power outages from inclement weather, or just provide a mobile charging station for your next camping trip. The EcoFlow River 2 offers three USB ports and two standard wall sockets – and it can even charge from an optional solar panel (sold separately).
Pop one of these into your backpack and access your favorite streaming content from any display with an HDMI port, including mirroring your laptop to the big screen. Just keep in mind you’ll need to control it with your phone or computer — it doesn’t include a remote.
Level up your listening game with the latest version of the Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless buds for $59 off the Apple Store price. This model remains the industry standard for noise-canceling and transparency (listening to music while still being able to hear the outside world), and it’s even getting a software update to double as a full-on hearing aid later this fall.
When it comes to affordable yet premium smart TVs, TCL is at or near the top of the list, and this 55-inch beauty is fully $120 less than it’s current selling price at Amazon. Equipped with the easy-to-use Roku smart TV interface, it’s the perfect new centerpiece for the living room in time to have buds over for the next football game.
Upgrade from a smart speaker to a smart display so you can play cooking videos in the kitchen, see footage from a compatible security camera, control smart home devices, or use it as a digital photo frame displaying a slideshow of photos. It’s a steal at $15 off for the new control center for your smart home.
A $25 discount on Apple's first-generation Pencil is one of the best deals we've seen on the accessory. It's best for folks with older iPads who want the ability to scribble notes and doodle out ideas using their tablet.
This Roku set-top box is nearly $20 off right now, and it lets you stream your favorite content in 4K. It also supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision content, and the Roku smart TV operating system gives you access to every streaming service you'd want, including Netflix, Disney+, Max and more.
Save over $100 on this Nest smart thermostat, which learns your home and away schedule to help you save on energy costs. We also like its high-res digital display, sleek design and the fact that you can adjust your home's temperature from anywhere via its companion app.
Gifting for a Star Wars-crazed kid — or adult? True fans will appreciate this little-seen — but very cool — Imperial vehicle, which includes a Darth Vader figure for extra menace.