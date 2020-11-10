Latest in Gear

Save thousands on a Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plan

Get 15TB of cloud storage and end-to-end encryption on unlimited devices with this lifetime subscription that's 96 percent off.
StackCommerce
20m ago
These days, many people, including creative professionals and online learners, require a convenient storage method for sharing and securing their digital files. People working or studying from home can easily accomplish these tasks with a cloud backup solution. This type of offering provides individuals with some much-needed peace of mind, especially in 2020, since it automatically stores, organizes and encrypts digital files as they're created and edited.  

Degoo is one such cloud backup system that can help everyone, from photographers and designers to remote learners and workers, stay on top of their digital assets. And today, we're highlighting Degoo's Premium Mega Backup Plan, which offers 15TB of cloud storage and end-to-end encryption on unlimited devices.

As you create and edit digital files throughout the day, whether that's for work, a creative hobby or school, Degoo instantly backs up those files to the cloud thanks to its automatic file change detection system. That means you can go about your day without interruption and rest easy knowing that any new files or file versions have a secure home outside your local directory. Equally valuable, you can free up your hard drive and move photos, videos and other data-intensive documents to the cloud since you have an extra 15TB of storage at your disposal. 

This cloud backup solution also delivers enhanced security when storing and transferring files for work or school. All of your data is protected under an ultra-secure 256-bit AES encryption with Degoo. That's the same security level used by the military and one you receive across all your devices. In other words, you don't need to stress over cybercriminals accessing your precious data when backing up and sharing files through the cloud, regardless if that's on your computer, smartphone or tablet.

Lastly, Degoo designed its cloud backup solution so that users always have a convenient and engaging experience. All you need to do to share files with colleagues, friends or professors is copy and paste a link directly to that file. Degoo also helps you quickly rediscover your best photos and videos thanks to its use of artificial intelligence. 

Organized and secured files make a huge difference in today's digital work and learning environments. Cloud backup solutions offer a practical way for everyone to stay on top of their digital assets. Typically $4,320, a lifetime subscription to Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plan is on sale for a limited time for $150, 96% off its original cost.

Prices are subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.

