Work at any desk and exercise simultaneously with FlexCycle

Multitasking, the ability to perform more than one task simultaneously, is a crucial skill for life and work in the 21st century. Anyone looking to stay fit and entertained, for example, knows the value of listening to a podcast while at the gym or on a run. The LifePro FlexCycle Under Desk Exercise Bike, much in the same way, allows people to improve their full-body wellness while working from home or the office.

This innovative piece of exercise equipment, which has a 4.6/5-star rating on Amazon, is small and portable enough to fit under any work desk. Plus, with an easy-grip handle, it's a breeze to move. Meaning, it's possible to exercise while working, whether on a group conference call or while carrying out your daily tasks, so that you can clear your mind on the grind and build stamina plus lean muscles in your lower body. FlexCycle comes with eight tension settings, pedals and resistance bands. These different components ensure you find the right intensity of workout every time, no matter your current fitness level.