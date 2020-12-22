Latest in Gear

Image credit:

Work at any desk and exercise simultaneously with FlexCycle

Save nearly $100 on this small, portable and safe piece of fitness equipment perfect for busy professionals.
StackCommerce
2h ago
Comments
22 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

StackCommerce

Multitasking, the ability to perform more than one task simultaneously, is a crucial skill for life and work in the 21st century. Anyone looking to stay fit and entertained, for example, knows the value of listening to a podcast while at the gym or on a run. The LifePro FlexCycle Under Desk Exercise Bike, much in the same way, allows people to improve their full-body wellness while working from home or the office. 

This innovative piece of exercise equipment, which has a 4.6/5-star rating on Amazon, is small and portable enough to fit under any work desk. Plus, with an easy-grip handle, it's a breeze to move. Meaning, it's possible to exercise while working, whether on a group conference call or while carrying out your daily tasks, so that you can clear your mind on the grind and build stamina plus lean muscles in your lower body. FlexCycle comes with eight tension settings, pedals and resistance bands. These different components ensure you find the right intensity of workout every time, no matter your current fitness level.

That's perfect for busy professionals who want to get in shape or maintain the progress they've made in recent months. FlexCycle, available in black or blue color options, also makes it easy to stay in the know and safe while exercising. It comes with eight display options, for starters, that monitor your stats to help you track your health. The device has non-slip grips, as well as a stabilizing bar and tethering strap, for added safety too.

Time is a precious commodity, which is a big part of why multitasking is a vital skill this year and for the foreseeable future. With the advent of new fitness equipment, it's now possible to work at any desk and exercise at the same time. LifePro FlexCycle Under Desk Exercise Bike, typically $187, is currently on sale for $97 with coupon code FLEXCYCLE53 at checkout. 

Prices subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.

Comment
Comments
Share
22 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Scientists find a strange signal coming from our closest neighboring star

Scientists find a strange signal coming from our closest neighboring star

View
Apple will reportedly start building an EV with a 'breakthrough' battery in 2024

Apple will reportedly start building an EV with a 'breakthrough' battery in 2024

View
Congress approves COVID-19 spending bill with contentious copyright measures

Congress approves COVID-19 spending bill with contentious copyright measures

View
Echo Frames review: Alexa on your face is both helpful and annoying

Echo Frames review: Alexa on your face is both helpful and annoying

View
NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti review: The new king of $399 GPUs

NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti review: The new king of $399 GPUs

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr