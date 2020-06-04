Latest in Gear

Image credit: Stack Commerce

De-stress and boost focus with this best-selling app

Taking care of your mind is just as important as taking care of your body when it comes to staying healthy, and MindFi Mindfulness is here to help.
Stack Commerce
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Stack Commerce 4/6/2020
Stack Commerce

When it comes to staying healthy and happy, taking care of your mind is just as important as taking care of your body.

The good news is that you don’t need to spend hours meditating every day to beat the stress that’s coming your way. MindFi Mindfulness will help you decompress and boost your focus in any environment, and the cost of a lifetime subscription just dropped from $365 to $39.

Through a series of curated mindfulness exercises that you can practice anywhere, MindFi Mindfulness will help you de-stress, reduce distractions, and even improve your relationships—all within a streamlined and intuitive interface that can be accessed right on your smartphone.

Praised by leading publications like Forbes and Women’s Weekly, MindFi suggests four different mindfulness modes based on your local time of day, and you can take quick breaks during the day in order to practice silent breathing sessions along with short meditations that will help you refocus on what’s important.

You’ll also have access to a Pomodoro timer that will help you increase your productivity, and it’s easy to track your progress so you can stay motivated.

Stay relaxed and focused during these stressful times with help from MindFi Mindfulness. Usually priced at $365, a lifetime subscription to this top-rated stress-reducing app is currently just $39—over 85 percent off for a limited time.

Prices are subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here. 

In this article: stackcommerce, partner, sponsored, MindFi, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Microsoft Edge becomes the second most popular desktop web browser

Microsoft Edge becomes the second most popular desktop web browser

View
Quit trying to make Quibi happen

Quit trying to make Quibi happen

View
The best games for PS4

The best games for PS4

View
Best Buy is selling the NVIDIA Shield TV for $20 off

Best Buy is selling the NVIDIA Shield TV for $20 off

View
Tesla shows how it builds ventilators using Model 3 parts

Tesla shows how it builds ventilators using Model 3 parts

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr