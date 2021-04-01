Latest in Entertainment

Discovery+ launches today, and it's available on Fire TV, Roku and more

Two platforms typically left out of streaming launches get the service on day one.
Discovery waited until the last possible moment to announce where you can stream content from Discovery+. But now that the service is officially available in the US, the company has finally shared that information. The list of places where you can download Discovery+ is extensive, with almost every popular platform but the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 included in the company’s launch slate.   

Most notably, you can access the app through Amazon Fire TV streaming devices and Fire Edition TVs — with support for Prime Video Channels coming at a later date. At launch, Discovery also supports Roku devices and 2017 and later Samsung Smart TVs. Typically, Amazon Fire TV and Roku are left out of streaming launches. Of course, you can also access Discovery+ through Apple TV and Android TV if you have those instead.

On mobile, meanwhile, the Discovery+ app is available on Android and iOS. And if you have a TV with built-in Chromecast or AirPlay support, you can use those protocols to cast content from the app. When it comes to consoles, can you download the Discovery+ on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S — but not PS4 and PS5 as mentioned above. Lastly, the service is available through the web on Chrome OS, macOS and Windows PCs.   

The company also announced a new partnership with Vodafone to make Discovery+ available to existing TV and mobile customers in 12 countries across Europe, including the UK, Germany, Italy and Spain. As announced previously, Verizon (Engadget’s parent company) is also running a promo that offers up to a year free of Discovery+ to new and current mobile customers, as well as some Fios customers.  

Discovery+ will set you back $5 per month for the base tier. It’s an extra $2 every month if you don’t want to see any ads. At launch, you’ll find content from channels like HGTV, Food Network, Animal Planet, TLC and of course Discovery. The $5 and $7 price tags put Discovery+ in competition with other specialty services like Peacock and Disney+, which may make it a tough sell for some people.  

In this article: Services, Vodafone, streaming, av, Animal Planet, tv, television, Verizon, internet, Streaming video, Discovery Channel, TLC, food network, Discovery, discovery plus, news, entertainment
