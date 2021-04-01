Discovery+ launches today, and it's available on Fire TV, Roku and more

Discovery waited until the last possible moment to announce where you can stream content from Discovery+. But now that the service is officially available in the US, the company has finally shared that information. The list of places where you can download Discovery+ is extensive, with almost every popular platform but the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 included in the company’s launch slate.
Most notably, you can access the app through Amazon Fire TV streaming devices and Fire Edition TVs — with support for Prime Video Channels coming at a later date. At launch, Discovery also supports Roku devices and 2017 and later Samsung Smart TVs. Typically, Amazon Fire TV and Roku are left out of streaming launches. Of course, you can also access Discovery+ through Apple TV and Android TV if you have those instead.