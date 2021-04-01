Discovery+ launches today, and it's available on Fire TV, Roku and more

On mobile, meanwhile, the Discovery+ app is available on Android and iOS. And if you have a TV with built-in Chromecast or AirPlay support, you can use those protocols to cast content from the app. When it comes to consoles, can you download the Discovery+ on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S — but not PS4 and PS5 as mentioned above. Lastly, the service is available through the web on Chrome OS, macOS and Windows PCs.

The company also announced a new partnership with Vodafone to make Discovery+ available to existing TV and mobile customers in 12 countries across Europe, including the UK, Germany, Italy and Spain. As announced previously, Verizon (Engadget’s parent company) is also running a promo that offers up to a year free of Discovery+ to new and current mobile customers, as well as some Fios customers.

Discovery+ will set you back $5 per month for the base tier. It’s an extra $2 every month if you don’t want to see any ads. At launch, you’ll find content from channels like HGTV, Food Network, Animal Planet, TLC and of course Discovery. The $5 and $7 price tags put Discovery+ in competition with other specialty services like Peacock and Disney+, which may make it a tough sell for some people.