Get a 13-course training bundle on DIY PIC microcontrollers for $50

PIC microcontrollers are some of the most versatile tools a maker can use. They've been used in hack projects throughout the history of the internet, driving multimeter clocks , adorably tiny controllers and much more. Learning how to use this multifaceted chip can level up your building skills, and this 13-course bundle can get you started for $49.99.

Originally short for Peripheral Interface Controller, and now Programmable Intelligent Computer, these chips are designed for embedded applications. You'll find them in appliances, cars and other places that need a small computer to do a complex job. They're less complicated than the Raspberry Pi, and even cheaper to use. They're also easy to combine with an enormous range of sensors, input devices, displays and other components.

This bundle includes everything both newbies and experienced makers need to get started, including a complete seven-hour step-by-step guide to start off those who are completely new. Those with a background in Arduino and Raspberry Pi can start with a course that compares the three and how to use them in projects. More advanced engineers can start with classes that look at how to run code on PICs in simulation, to get more comfortable with using them and get the project working correctly the first time.

Also included are a wealth of build-along projects designed to introduce you to different ways to make use of them. In addition to instructions on connecting a classic '80s-style LCD display, you'll learn how to use ultrasonics, motion detectors, dot matrix LEDs and more. Courses also explore how to code on microcontrollers using a GUI and USB interface and using tools such as LabView to get the most from your project.

Anywhere you find a cool DIY project, you'll find a PIC microcontroller. At $49.99, this course bundle is the perfect introduction.

