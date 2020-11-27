18 deals you don't want to miss this Black Friday

StackCommerce

MSRP: $199 | Sale price w/ CODE BFSAVE20: $160

LaMetric Time is so, so much more than a clock. This WiFi-connected, fully programmable clock is an intelligent display and control for smart homes that is capable of integrating with a wide variety of services and apps. With it, you can wake you up with music, get the forecast, turn off lights and other appliances in your home and much more.

2. xFyro xS2 Waterproof Wireless Earphones

MSRP: $249 | Discount: 68% | Sale price w/ CODE BFSAVE20: $64

The xFyro xS2s deliver an ultra-convenient listening experience in an outstanding, IP67 waterproof set of earphones. You can wear them while swimming or in the shower and even charge them on the go since they come with a compact carrying tube that doubles as a power bank.

3. StackSkills Unlimited: Lifetime Access

MSRP: $300 | Discount: 96% | Sale price w/ CODE BFSAVE70: $18

StackSkills is a premier eLearning platform for mastering today's most in-demand skills. You get lifetime access to 1,000+ StackSkill courses with this deal and have the chance to learn about everything from blockchain to growth hacking and iOS development. Access to StackSkills is perfect for anyone who wants to earn a promotion, make a career change or pick up a side hustle to earn some extra cash.

4. SunFounder Robotic Arm Edge Kit for Arduino

MSRP: $69 | Discount: 21% | Sale price w/ CODE BFSAVE20: $44

DIY electronic hobbyists will love this kit as it teaches them all about robot arm control. Once built, this robot arm is easy to use and full of fun. It can even memorize the movements it has made and repeat them, making it a great tool for any of your simple automation needs on the homefront.

5. Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector

MSRP: $799 | Discount: 62% | Sale price w/ CODE BFSAVE20: $240

You can turn every moment into a standalone, multimedia experience with this projector that's as portable, slim and lightweight as an iPhone 7s Plus. Prima casts a 200" cinema-quality image on any surface and provides you with up to three hours of video playback on a single charge.

6. Altec Lansing ALT-500 Turntable

MSRP: $150 | Discount: 56% | Sale price w/ CODE BFSAVE20: $52

The ALT-500 is a three-speed belt-driven turntable that allows you to indulge in music in various ways. You can play your vinyl collection with this minimalist modern turntable, stream your favorite music through this device since it has built-in stereo speakers or connect it to your at-home system thanks to its RCA outputs.

7. Whizlabs Online Certifications: Lifetime Membership

MSRP: $4,499 | Discount: 97% | Sale price w/ CODE BFSAVE70: $39

Whizlabs empowers you to learn new skills for professional careers at your own pace. This eLearning platform provides online certification training in various disciplines, such as cloud computing, big data, project management and digital marketing, to help you boost your career or grow in your current field.

8. Nix Mini Color Sensor V2

MSRP: $99 | Discount: 15% | Sale price w/ CODE BFSAVE20: $68

The Nix Mini is a fantastic tool for designers, DIYers, photographers and anyone else who regularly works with colors. It can easily identify any color in your daily life with a simple scan and matches to more than 100K professional paint colors.

9. The Premium DJing & Music Production Bootcamp Ft. Ableton + Logic Pro X

MSRP: $1,791 | Discount: 97% | Sale price w/ CODE BFSAVE70: $15

This eLearning bundle includes 56 hours of comprehensive training on songwriting, recording and production plus distribution through the lens of two popular music software. It's a fantastic set of nine courses that musicians on either Mac or PC will enjoy, especially if they have dreams of taking their passion to a professional level as a DJ or music producer.

10. ChronoWatch Multi-Function Smart Watch

MSRP: $199 | Discount: 82% | Sale price w/ CODE BFSAVE20: $28

Get all the smartwatch functionality you need and the style you want for a fraction of the price with a ChronoWatch. It has 16 functions, perfect for fitness tracking and convenient communication, and sports a 1.4" colorful display with full touch controls for a great user experience.

11. Urbanears Rålis Portable Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker

MSRP: $199 | Discount: 45% | Sale price w/ CODE BFSAVE20: $88

Get a rich, multidirectional sound experience with the Rålis Bluetooth Speaker by Urbanears. It features a versatile, water-resistant design, front and back speakers and 20+ hours of wireless playtime. You can also conveniently stream your favorite music playing apps to the speaker, thanks to its advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology.

12. UVLyzer UV-C Mobile Sanitizing Sticker

MSRP: $120 | Discount: 41% | Sale price w/ CODE BFSAVE20: $56

UVLyzer is the world's first UV-C mobile sanitizer sticker. It features four UV-C LED lamps to kill 99.99% of germs as well as bacteria in seconds, and it's incredibly easy to use. Just peel off the backing, stick it to the back of your phone, phone case or any clean surface and you're ready to sanitize.

13. High Definition Monocular Telescope

MSRP: $54 | Discount: 36% | Sale price w/ CODE BFSAVE20: $28

This portable, lightweight monocular telescope is good for sporting events, concerts, bird watching, camping, fishing and traveling. It delivers 50x60 magnification while maintaining picture-perfect image quality and is also suitable for people who wear glasses, thanks to its swing-up eyepiece.

14. WonderCube Pro: All-In-One Mobile Keyring

MSRP: $59 | Discount: 32% | Sale price w/ CODE BFSAVE20: $32

Get rid of the tangled cables and bulk that come with multiple accessories via the WonderCube Pro. This all-in-one mobile keyring carries eight smartphone essentials right at your fingertips, including a USB charger, a micro-suction cup stand, a micro-SD card reader with up to 64GB of memory, an LED torch and more.

15. Retro TV Game Console

MSRP: $99 | Discount: 64% | Sale price w/ CODE BFSAVE20: $29

This gaming console, preloaded with 620 classic games from your childhood, is sure to have something for everyone. It comes with an AV cable and two hardwired joysticks for a convenient setup and a ton of fun for you and your friends or family.

16. Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plan: Lifetime Subscription

MSRP: $4,320 | Discount: 96% | Sale price w/ CODE BFSAVE40: $90

Degoo gives you a whopping 10TB of data under ultra-secure 256-bit AES encryption for a convenient digital space to easily manage and share your files. This deal offers more backup space than Dropbox, OneDrive and Google Drive combined while making it quick and intuitive to keep tabs on all your valuable data in one place. Degoo also replicates your backup as you perform it, giving you extra peace of mind, and keeps your backups up to date thanks to its automatic file change detection system.

17. The Ultimate Raspberry Pi & ROS Robotics Developer Super Bundle

MSRP: $2,391 | Discount: 97% | Sale price w/ CODE BFSAVE70: $15

Anyone who wants to up their electronics, robotics and programming skills will enjoy the 39 hours of training included in this bundle. The courses catch you up to speed on the essentials of Raspberry Pi, Robot Operating System (ROS) and Python. Even cooler, you learn with a hands-on approach and build several projects from scratch with the step-by-step tutorials offered by these courses.

18. TimeFlip2 Interactive Time Tracker

MSRP: $99 | Discount: 29% | Sale price w/ CODE BFSAVE20: $56

Manage your time more effectively with TimeFlip2. This interactive time tracker, which relies on the Pomodoro technique, splits work in sprints for maximum efficiency and works with a mobile app that lets you assign relevant tasks. Use the mobile app to visualize, process and edit the collected time data to optimize your working hours.

Prices subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.