Save big on drones perfect for photography and aerial videos

1. TRNDlabs Spectre Drone

MSRP: $149 | Discount: 60% | Sale Price: $60

Spectre is TRNDlabs' most powerful and simple-to-operate drone yet. It offers an unprecedented level of control and stability with four high-speed propellers and an HD camera that makes the best smartphones envious. You can explore the world around you with its impressive 50-meter range and watch the feed live via the Spectre app. Between 360º flips and a first-person view, this drone is perfect for taking beautiful photos of hard-to-reach places, as well as capturing unbelievable footage of mid-air drone acrobatics.

2. Force1 U49WF Wi-Fi FPV Drone with HD Video Camera

MSRP: $149 | Discount: 40% | Sale Price: $90

It's easy to record real-time 720p HD footage with this drone. For starters, it comes fully loaded with three options for speed and boasts a one-key take-off and landing for simple flying. It also has several high-tech features, including altitude hold, full trim, real-time WiFi FPV and a headless mode, so that capturing great footage with its built-in camera is a breeze. You also enjoy superior flight time with this device since it comes with an extra drone battery.

3. Portable Foldable Ultimate 4K Drone

MSRP: $149 | Discount: 59% | Sale Price: $61

Unlike most drones, the Portable Foldable Ultimate 4K Drone flies both indoors and outdoors. It's small enough to fit inside the palm of your hand and allows you to take pictures, video or stream through your phone camera when connected via WiFi. This portable drone shoots wide-angle qualities for aerial HD photos and videos and can cover a distance between 50 to 80 meters in a single charge of eight minutes. Lastly, thanks to its headless model design, this tiny drone solves loss of orientation problems so that you always have a good flying and creative session.

4. SNAPTAIN® SP500 GPS FPV Beginner Drone

MSRP: $159 | Discount: 12% | Sale Price: $140

The SP500 empowers you to capture high-quality videos and crystal-clear aerial photos with a 110°FOV 1080P HD Camera. It boasts a charge of half an hour when you use its two modular batteries and allows you to stream every exciting moment of the flight via its 5G WiFi real-time image transmission. Like other drones, this one comes with an altitude hold function so that you can lock the height and location of the drone to steadily shoot quality photos and videos.

5. DJI Spark Portable Mini Drone Alpine White

MSRP: $450 | Discount: 0% | Sale Price: $450

Seize the moment whenever you feel inspired with Spark. This mini drone comes with intelligent flight controls, a mechanical gimbal and a camera with incredible image quality. It also boasts some rather unique features, from initiating a quick launch with facial recognition technology and piloting the drone only with hand gestures. Plus, the accompanying app includes automatic editing templates and an array of filters that make it quick to edit videos and share them straight to social media. In short, the DJI Spark makes it easy to push your creative boundaries and create cinematic aerial videos with an intuitive-to-pilot drone.

6. E88 Four-Axis High-Definition Aerial Photography Drone

MSRP: $75 | Discount: 21% | Sale Price: $60

It's easy to shoot different high-definition images and videos with the E88 since it's equipped with a 4K wide-angle camera. By using its WiFi function, you're able to connect to the E88 application and take pictures, videos or even transfer images in real-time using your phone's camera. The E88, made of high-strength resistant plastic, also comes with anti-jamming that uses 2.4GHz technology.

Prices subject to change.

