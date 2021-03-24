These EarFun noise-canceling earbuds are on sale for over 25 percent off

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

There are two huge impediments to enjoying a proper run: first, overcoming your innate desire to be lazy, and second, tuning out the jarring sounds of daily life. It can feel like the world simply doesn’t want you to exercise, and there’s no shame in needing some help getting motivated.

We can’t help you with that first obstacle, but when it comes to blocking out the din of the modern world, these EarFun Free Pro earbuds can make all the difference. They’re stylish, simple and they get the job done. Most importantly, they’re available for $10 off when you use the coupon code EARFUN10 at checkout.

We’ve reached the point where noise-cancelling technology has been nearly perfected, and the EarFun Free Pro doesn’t feel the need to reinvent the wheel: Outward-facing microphones detect out-of-ear noises and feed that information to dynamic drivers that generate accurate anti-noise signals. This transforms all that obnoxious street traffic into soothing silence without having to stick your ears inside hot, uncomfortable cans.

The noise canceling effect tops out at 28dB. Bluetooth 5.2, meanwhile, offers a robust level of wireless connectivity, meaning audio dropouts will be rare. Additionally, the voice and touch controls give you multiple options to make your audio experience convenient and straightforward.

Finally, these earbuds have a simple and unobtrusive look. Not everyone cares about this, of course, but Amazon reviewers found the EarFun Free Pros to be well worth the investment thanks to their value and no-nonsense features, giving it an average score of 4.7 out of 5 stars. One customer raves: “I love them. These are the budget, great all around buds that I was looking for.”

The EarFun Free Pros aren’t interested in making any kind of statement or revolutionizing the headphone world. They’re just effective wireless buds that do their job by delivering great sound, drowning out the world around you and attaching securely to the inside of your ears without letting everyone know what brand they are or how much you spent on them. They just work.

Already discounted to $60, you can take an additional $10 off these EarFun Free Pro active noise cancelling true wireless earbuds when you use the code EARFUN10, bringing the final price to $50 . They’re absolutely worth a look if you feel your portable audio experience needs some revitalization.

Prices subject to change.