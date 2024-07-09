Early Prime Day deals include a four-pack of AirTags for a record low of $75

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Now is a good time to invest in a tracker if you're sick of losing everything from your wallet to your keys — don't worry, this is a safe space to admit it as I am too. Amazon Prime Day early sales are upon us, including a new all-time low price on Apple's AirTag 4-pack. The set is down to $75 from $99 — a 24 percent discount.

Apple's AirTags can pair with your iPhone or iPad and appear in the Find My app. The devices are about an inch and a quarter in length and width, with a battery that lasts about a year at a time. The device is also water and dust resistant, so you don't have to worry about it getting too gross if it's on your dog's collar, for instance.

Plus, newer iPhone models utilize ultra-wideband technology to give you detailed instructions when locating one. Unfortunately, you'll still need to get a holder if you want to attach an AirTag anywhere, but we have you covered with our guide to the best Apple AirTag accessories for 2024.

If you only need one or two AirTags, head over to the sale on individual ones. Right now, you can pick up one AirTag for $24, down from $29 — a 17 percent discount. This deal is also a record-low price, with you technically able to get three for less than the four-pack (though for another $3, it might be worth getting an extra one).

