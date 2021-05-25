Improve your posture with this $255 height-adjustable standing desk

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

Whether you work from home or are slowly returning to the office, sitting in front of a computer all day does a number on your spine. There are ergonomic chairs and gadgets that can help relieve the tension in your back, but a height-adjustable desk gives you the freedom to stand and move as you work, which is ultimately better for your posture in the long run.

The problem is that standing desks are also quite expensive. If you’re looking for an affordable solution, the EC1 Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk lets you switch between sitting and standing positions depending on your comfort. Normally $299, it's currently on sale for $255 .

The desk uses a quiet single motor mechanism to move up and down based on your input from the keypad. In under 10 seconds, you can go from a fully seated position to comfortably standing, all without having to interrupt your work. This is ideal if you want to avoid midday drowsiness or burn a few extra calories as you toil away in front of your computer.

The EC1 goes down to a height as low as 28 inches tall, not including the desktop. At its tallest, the desk reaches 48.6 inches, a suitable height range for most users. The motor driving the EC1 lifts the desktop at a speed of one inch per second, which is quick enough for you to quickly change positions without disrupting any items such as computers, monitors or bags placed on the surface.

The keypad is located at the lip of the desk, tucked away so that it won’t get in the way of your work but visible enough that you won’t have any trouble finding it. Beside the up-and-down functionality, the EC1 itself is a great office companion, offering a one-inch-thick desktop and a work surface of 48 by 30 inches. You'll have sufficient room to work whether you’re sitting or standing, and the double steel tubing ensures the EC1 remains stable at any height

If you want to start choosing whether you sit or stand when you work, check out the EC1 Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk. You can get it on sale now for $255 , a 15 percent discount from its regular price of $299.

