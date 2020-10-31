Latest in Gear

Stay safe and comfortable with this LED fan mask that's $50

Enjoy a continuous cycle of clean, fresh air and convenient use with this mask that's 64 percent off.
StackCommerce
1h ago
Specific preventative measures are essential for staying healthy while slowing the spread of COVID-19. These include everything from washing one's hands and maintaining social distance to wearing a face mask. Even though we're well into this global pandemic, most face coverings on the market remain inconvenient to use and uncomfortable to wear.

Well, those are two areas where the Electric Respirator LED Fan Mask breaks free from the pack. This innovative face covering provides you with a continuous cycle of clean, fresh air and a comfortable fit to boot. 

It features a custom-four layer KN95 certified filter designed to keep the air you breathe clean. Those four layers consist of a strong antibacterial net, an activated carbon filter, a HEPA filter, and a shielding protection net.

They work together to filter large particles, impurities and bacteria in the air and handle particulate matter (PM2.5), such as pollen, smoke and dust. When you combine that all together, it means the mask removes 99.979% of fine contaminants over 0.3μm from the air and provides you with enhanced protection against viruses like COVID-19.

On the other hand, this covering also delivers convenience. A powerful LED fan motor with two speeds cycles the air to make it easier for you to breathe. Just as valuable, it prevents moisture buildup inside the mask and stops eyewear from fogging up during use. So, this mask makes the otherwise inconvenient reality of covering your face every day as comfortable and enjoyable an experience as possible. 

Face masks and coverings are a practical way to keep safe and healthy during COVID-19. You can make wearing one a better experience, too, with the right equipment. Typically $139, the Electric Respirator LED Fan Mask is on sale today for $50, which is 64% off its original price tag.

Prices are subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.

