These power and electrical engineering training courses are on sale for $40

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

Data centers are the backbone of our digital economy, thanks to our growing reliance on the internet and cloud computing. This has led to a substantial increase in demand for professionals who know how to design and operate these facilities safely. Pursuing a career in this field requires knowledge of power and electrical engineering, which this six-course bundle can teach you for $40.

The Fundamentals of Power & Electrical Engineering Bundle grants you access to 32 hours of content taught by John Peterson, an author and registered professional engineer specializing in mission critical and data center design and efficiency. Subjects covered in the included courses include an overview of data center core concepts, cooling and mechanical systems, MATLAB, inverters and much more.

These courses are geared toward giving you a practical, accessible learning experience. Lifetime access to 160 lessons means you can learn at your own pace, so you can refer back anytime you need to brush up on your power engineering skills.

If you want to gain foundational knowledge first, we recommend taking "Data Center Essentials: General Introduction," a two-hour course that introduces you to the standards, terminology and acronyms used in the field. Meanwhile, classes such as "Fundamentals of DC Choppers in Power Electronics" cover specific topics such as differentiating AC chopper circuits between R-load, RL series load, RL parallel load and capacitive, as well as how fixed AC voltage is converted into variable AC voltage.

Power and electrical engineers possess the knowledge needed to ensure our data centers are operating at utmost efficiency. With this nine-course bundle you can learn these skills yourself for $40 — that’s less than $5 per course.

Prices subject to change