Turn any written content into a podcast with this $35 app

Podcasts such as ours are a fun and efficient way to consume content while multitasking. You can easily tune into your favorite hosts during morning runs, road trips and while winding down in the evening. Unfortunately, you can’t listen to other media like articles and ebooks natively, but Elocance can create audio versions of this content to help you maximize your time.

Elocance is an audio reading app that can turn any of your text-based content into podcasts instantly. Curating content is easy and can be done at your own pace. Content such as articles, PDFs and newsletters can be saved for later, and Elocance will handle the rest.

For instance, if your web browser’s Read Later list is filled to the brim with articles you never had the chance to revisit, Elocance will turn them into an audio playlist to binge in your downtime. You can also use Elocance to narrate lengthy email threads, meeting reports and notes to get ahead of your work.

Speaking of, Elocance offers a variety of HD voices and accents to customize your listening experience. These simple yet effective features have earned the app over 100 upvotes on Product Hunt so far.

If your burgeoning collection of written content is keeping you from staying productive, Elocance will handle the heavy lifting for you by converting articles, documents, emails and more. Engadget readers can sign up now and get lifetime access for just $35, no recurring subscription fees necessary.

