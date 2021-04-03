Learn to become an ethical hacker with this $30 training package

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

Ethical or “white hat” hacking is the practice of protecting a network’s security by using cybercriminals’ methods against them. As such, it’s a valuable skill set if you want to pursue a career in cybersecurity, IT or data science. The 2021 All-in-One Ethical Hacking & Penetration Testing Bundle provides a thorough overview of these techniques and their applications in cybersecurity, and right now it’s on sale for $30, or less than $4 per course.

This bundle provides 46 hours of content spread over nine courses on topics ranging from penetrating testing to cloud security. In each class, you’ll find hands-on exercises that will familiarize you with an ethical hacker’s toolkit so that you'll be confident when applying them against real-world threats.

These courses are Oak Academy, a group of experts that have significant experience in cybersecurity, coding, IT and game development among other key areas in technology. They use that wealth of experience to create up-to-date courses that reliably teach skills that are useful or essential for working in those fields.

One example of these courses is “Ethical Hacking with Metasploit: Exploit & Post Exploit,” where you'll learn advanced techniques such as scanning for vulnerabilities with Nessus and using vulnerabilities and server-side attacks to gain access to computers. Best of all, you don’t need to have any prior knowledge of the tools and techniques taught in these lessons; the course covers it all.

Other courses take a similarly direct approach. There are a total of 645 lessons included in this bundle, and each is geared toward a realistic goal — identify security issues in a network, for example — and provides the theoretical and practical knowledge you will need to accomplish it.

You can get The 2021 All-in-One Ethical Hacking & Penetration Testing Bundle now for $30, a discount of 98 percent from its regular price of $1,800.

