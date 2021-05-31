Save over $100 on this portable personal air conditioner

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

Summer is just around the corner, and with each year feeling hotter than the last , air conditioning is becoming even more of a necessity. Central air or window units aren’t accessible to everyone, however, but a personal AC can do the same job without the hefty power bill. They can also be hauled from outlet to outlet, so you can stay chill when you relocate from your dining area to the bedroom once you clock out for the night.

If you’re in the market for an energy efficient air conditioner that won’t break the bank, the EvaSMART 2 fits the bill. This smart personal AC is on sale right now for just $162 with this limited-time Memorial Day deal.

The EvaSMART is portable, powerful and easy to operate.This personal AC effectively offers the functionality of a humidifier and an air purifier in a single device that’s barely eight inches all around. It’s equipped with swappable evaporative cartridges that absorb water and cool an area of up to 33 feet, all while filtering dust particles for a cleaner operating environment.

The EvaSMART’s water tank only needs to be refilled after eight hours of use, and it only emits up to 40 decibels of sound, which is no louder than the hum of your fridge. The unit runs on 12W of energy, which is also considerably less than a traditional air conditioner; that means the EvaSMART can even be powered with a portable battery bank, making it a great companion for camping trips.

To adjust the temperature with the EvaSMART, simply use the touchscreen on the top of the device or control it with the mobile app. This personal AC also works with voice commands and can connect to Amazon Alexa, Google Home and other smart home platforms for a hands-free experience.

If you want to carry your climate control with you wherever you go, check out the EvaSMART 2. You can purchase this air conditioner on sale this week for $162 and save even more on your electric bill this summer.

