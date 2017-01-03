Show More Results
Mallory Johns , @mmsuperflyjr

ICYMI, the Engadget Team has assembled in Las Vegas for CES 2017! Yes, we’ll be exhaustively covering press conferences and showing you the weirdest gadgets known to man. But, we’ll also be documenting our experiences (from every literal angle) across our many social media channels. So without further ado, below are links to all of Engadget’s social media channels and a list of the editors you should follow for liveblogs and live-tweets from CES 2017’s many (many) events.

PS: Don’t forget to check the tag #EngadgetCES on the social channel of your choice and “@” us if you’d like to chat.

List of all the staff at CES 2017

Editor-in-Chief

Michael Gorman

@Numeson

Executive Editor

Christopher Trout

@Mr_Trout

Deputy Managing Editor

James Trew

@itstrew

Senior HD Editor

Richard Lawler

@Rjcc

Video Producer / Host

Kerry Davis

@mskerryd

Head of Product

Jose del Corral

@j0se

Associate Editor, Engadget UK

Nick Summers

@nisummers

ear iconeye icontext file