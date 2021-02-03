This flexible DJ music mixer is only $25 for a limited time

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

What’s a guitarist without a guitar, or a pianist without a piano? A DJ without an intuitive music mixer is much the same. If you’re interested in stepping into the world of beat-making, you’ll need the right tools for the job, and Future.dj Pro has everything you need to get started.

Future.dj Pro is a music mixing app for both Mac and Windows that delivers plenty of advanced and flexible features to create your own beats. One of its signature elements is the ability to visually align beats. You’re given a vertical waveform graphic display that illustrates three waveforms per deck. Here, you can monitor audio signals in real time along with info about the signal and beat rhythm.

You can import audio, video and even karaoke into Future.dj Pro to create your own mashed-up tracks, complete with song transitions and effects like reverb, LP and HP filters, flangers and autopan. You can also set up seamless loops, save and recall loops, and send loops to eight different sampler slots. The loops will be in sync with your other decks for a streamlined experience.

The software features automatic BPM detection that allows you to perfectly sync tracks with the click of a button. If that’s too much to take in, you can activate the Automix function and let Future.dj Pro mix an entire party for you.

Finally, Future.dj Pro has a track browser, current-list and side-list that makes organizing and playing your tracks easy. Tracks can be color-coded and filtered by audio, video and karaoke. Future.dj Pro also integrates with iTunes, so you have a quick way to save your music and share it with friends.

With its powerful, easy-to-use features, it’s easy to see why users gave Future.dj Pro a 4.5 out of 5 rating. You can join these artists and start creating your own hit beats for $25, which is 49 percent off the retail price.

