These gadgets are still available at Cyber Monday prices

MSRP: $120 | Discount: 41% | Sale price w/ CODE CMSAVE20: $56

UVLyzer is the world's first UV-C mobile sanitizer sticker. It features four UV-C LED lamps to kill 99.99% of germs as well as bacteria in seconds, and it's straightforward to use. Just peel off the backing, stick it to the back of your phone, phone case or any clean surface, and you're ready to sanitize.

2. WonderCube Pro: All-In-One Mobile Keyring

MSRP: $70 | Discount: 42% | Sale price w/ CODE CMSAVE20: $32

Get rid of the tangled cables and bulk that come with multiple accessories via the WonderCube Pro. This all-in-one mobile keyring carries eight smartphone essentials right at your fingertips, including a USB charger, a micro-suction cup stand, a micro-SD card reader with up to 64GB of memory, an LED torch and more.

3. TourBox: The Ultimate Controller for Creators

MSRP: $169 | Discount: 23% | Sale price w/ CODE CMSAVE20: $104

TourBox ensures your inspiration and creativity are never blocked by tedious operations, either on Windows or macOS. This powerful controller is like an extension of your hand, helping you create, think and control programs intuitively. Built specifically for digital content creators, TourBox helps you easily navigate software such as Photoshop, Lightroom, Illustrator and Capture One thanks to its knob, wheel, scroller and multiple buttons.

4. FITT360: Hands-Free Neckband Camera

MSRP: $599 | Discount: 21% | Sale price w/ CODE CMSAVE20: $376

FITT360 is the world's first neckband type wearable 360° camera. It captures video with three cameras and automatically stitches and saves them together in a 360° format. This innovative camera comes with 64GB of built-in internal memory, along with an external memory card slot to add up to 128GB of external storage. Combine that with a 70-minute battery life on a single charge, and you can capture some unique, unobstructed footage with this camera.

5. Nibble: Educational DIY Game Console for Ages 9+

MSRP: $79 | Sale price w/ CODE CMSAVE20: $64

Nibble is an education tool disguised in the shape of a retro game console. It features a new and improved version of MAKERbuino that makes learning about electronics and programming fun for beginners. This educational tool is a breeze to assemble, thanks to the included build guide, and it comes preloaded with four retro games (Bonk, Invaderz, Snake and SpaceRocks). The device extends the fun by allowing you to program your own games since its software is fully open-source and easily downloadable. In other words, it makes a great DIY gift for anyone who might want to become a video game developer.

6. TimeFlip2 Interactive Time Tracker

MSRP: $99 | Discount: 32% | Sale price w/ CODE CMSAVE20: $54

Manage your time more effectively with TimeFlip2. This interactive time tracker, which relies on the Pomodoro technique, splits work in sprints for maximum efficiency and works with a mobile app that lets you assign relevant tasks. Use the mobile app to visualize, process and edit the collected time data to optimize your working hours.

7. Ripple 24/7 Wearable Personal Safety Device

MSRP: $44 | Discount: 31% | Sale price w/ CODE CMSAVE20: $25

The Ripple 24/7 Wearable Personal Safety Device is a tool that triggers a human monitoring team to get you help when you need it with just a push of a button. The device uses Bluetooth to connect to a user's smartphone and will instantly alert a professional monitoring team that you need assistance. Ripple, which has a 4.2/5-star rating on Amazon, is a practical way to gain additional peace of mind and an extra layer of security for those in your life who may need it, whether it's an elderly parent, a student away at college or anyone in between.

