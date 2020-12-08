These 10 gadgets make great gifts at $50 or less

StackCommerce

MSRP: $79 | Discount: 62% | Sale price: $30

The QiStone 2 is an elegant portable wireless charging power bank that allows you to charge any QI-enabled device on the go. Although it's incredibly compact, this device packs enough juice to recharge your phone several times over with 8,000 mAh of power. You can also power up your phone or any other device with USB-C connectivity thanks to its USB-C port.

2. EarFun Free True Wireless Earbuds

MSRP: $79 | Discount: 50% | Sale price: $40

EarFun Free True Wireless Earbuds are powered by the most advanced Bluetooth 5.0 protocol to enhance their stability and connection. In other words, they work flawlessly within an impressive range of 49 feet. Alongside superior connectivity, these earphones deliver powerful, deep bass and premium sound with their built-in 6mm graphene drivers. These wireless earbuds are also designed for comfort and feature innovative SweatShield technology so that you never miss a beat when jamming out or exercising.

3. Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain

MSRP: $49 | Discount: 59% | Sale price: $20

Everyone loves their Apple Watch, but the tangled mess its charger creates is a pain in the butt. This pocket-sized device has 950 mAh to power up your Apple Watch dynamically so that you can get more from your smartwatch on the go. All you need to do is place your Apple Watch — no matter the model — on the keychain's magnetic center ring, freely adjust it to the perfect position thanks to its strong magnetic absorption and watch its four LED lights to track the status of the Apple Watch's charge.

4. SlimGlow: The World's First Bidet Attachment Featuring a Night Light

MSRP: $79 | Discount: 55% | Sale price: $35

You can redefine your bathroom experience with this new standard in bidet attachments. This practical bathroom accessory provides a robust spray to anyone, regardless of gender, for a universal posterior wash. Meaning, anyone can easily control their clean with this attachment's pressure control knobs and dual nozzle cleansing options for maximum cleansing and comfort. Just as valuable, SlimGlow is a breeze to install. Simply place the attachment and connect it directly to your freshwater supply with the included quality brass adapter and braided metal hose.

5. Jawzrsize Facial Fitness: Total Transformation Kit

MSRP: $149 | Discount: 71% | Sale price: $43

Jawzrsize, an exercise product successfully funded on Kickstarter and Indiegogo, is for anybody looking to achieve a slimmer face, reduce the double chin effect or tone, firm and strengthen the whole facial to the neck area. As you build your primal muscles with Jawzrsize, you may also notice other benefits such as enhanced digestion, increased metabolism and, of course, a well-defined jawline.

6. TREBLAB HD7: Compact 360° HD Bluetooth Speaker

MSRP: $79 | Discount: 37% | Sale price: $50

TREBLAB HD7, which has a 4.5/5-star rating on Amazon, is a new waterproof Bluetooth speaker that features rich surround sound and dual-bass double subwoofers for an epic audio experience. HD7, small enough to fit into a backpack or a purse, boasts a shockproof design and 25 hours of playtime, making it an excellent speaker for any adventurous soul in your life.

7. VentiFresh ECO: Next Generation Odor Eliminator

MSRP: $72 | Discount: 37% | Sale price: $45

VentiFresh ECO, inspired by NASA''s use of photocatalyst technology in the International Space Station, uses the same process to banish bad smells at home. The UV catalyst core inside VentiFresh ECO, put simply, decomposes odor through natural photosynthesis and produces clean air as a result. With it, you can get rid of bad odors from cat litter, shoes, food and other microbes on the homefront easily.

8. High Definition Monocular Telescope

MSRP: $54 | Discount: 36% | Sale price: $35

This monocular telescope makes it easier to get a bigger, clearer view of the events and things that matter most to you. It delivers 50x60 magnification, as well as comes with fully coated optics and BAK4 prism glass. That magnification level empowers you to see faces up to 1,000 meters and text or numbers from viewing buildings that are between 2,000-3,000 meters aways. In other words, it's a powerful telescope that delivers picture-perfect image quality, which is perfect for any sporting event, concert, camping trip, fishing trip, vacation or bird watching session.

9. Smart Watch Round Face Health Monitor & Activity Tracker

MSRP: $149 | Discount: 66% | Sale price: $50

The best accessories often strike a delicate balance between practicality and style. And that's exactly what you get with this smartwatch. Stay on top of your fitness and social life with the Smart Watch Round Face Health Monitor & Activity Tracker. It boasts 15 functions, such as an activity tracker, sleep monitor, heart rate monitor, SMS/call alerts and music control, as well as a stylish stainless steel look and a comfortable, lightweight fit.

10. Retro TV Game Console with AV + HDMI Adapter Output

MSRP: $99 | Discount: 55% | Sale price: $45

This gaming console, preloaded with 620 classic games from your childhood, is sure to have something for everyone. It comes with an AV cable and two hardwired joysticks for a convenient setup and a ton of fun for you and your friends or family. And thanks to its ergonomic design, up to two people can game for hours on end thanks to its controllers' comfortable handling.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.