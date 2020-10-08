Latest in Gear

Become a pro game developer for just $100

The Mega Gamer Course & Software Bundle will teach you everything you need to know in order to create your own pro-level video games from scratch.
Who doesn’t love a great video game? Whether you play competitively in stadiums filled with screaming fans (yes, that’s a real thing) or you simply enjoy unwinding with some Mario Kart at the end of a long day, video games inevitably make life much more enjoyable and entertaining.

But did you know that you can actually build your very own video games from scratch instead of simply playing them? The Mega Gamer Course & Software Bundle Ft. PlayStation Plus bundle will give you the skills you need to create a wide variety of pro-level games using the latest platforms and methods, and it’s available right now for over 95 percent off at just $100.

This bundle comes packed with 40 hours of instruction that will teach you how to design, build, and distribute your very own video games using a series of go-to gaming engines and languages.

You’ll automatically land a lifetime membership to the world-renowned Game Development and Design school, which will teach you how to create advanced 2D and 3D games using the Unity gaming engine.

There are courses that walk you through all of the code you’ll need to know in order to turn your gaming visions into a playable reality on multiple consoles, and you’ll even learn how to sharpen your design skills in order to create stunning landscapes, realistic backgrounds, and engaging characters.

As an added bonus, this bundle comes with a 12-month subscription to PlayStation Plus (which grants you 365 days of online multiplayer gaming action along with free games and exclusive discounts), and you’ll even land a lifetime subscription to VPN Unlimited as well.

Start down the path toward becoming a professional game developer with help from the Mega Gamer Course & Software Bundle Ft. PlayStation Plus bundle for just $100—over 95 percent off its usual price when you sign up today.

Prices are subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.

