This Alexa-enabled smart ring light from GE is on sale for 55 percent off

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

As impressive as Amazon’s Alexa technology is, the best way to utilize it isn’t always clear. Sure, you can get it to tell you the weather, play music and set alarms, but that’s just scratching the surface of what this AI is truly capable of. And if you never get around to purchasing and syncing compatible peripherals, you won't get to explore much further than that.

If you haven’t quite been sold on voice-activated tech yet, or simply want to up the ante a spell, it's absolutely worth checking out the GE C by GE Sol , an Alexa-enabled smart light that’s available right now for just $90 (normally $199). It has Amazon Alexa built right into it, so it serves a direct function in addition to having such a charming voice.

This smart light has all the features, functionality and control you'd expect from Amazon Alexa — only it’s packed into an innovative Richard Clarkson-inspired design. Speaking of which, this device fits in perfectly with your contemporary (or even traditional) space with its smooth, polished steel frame and soft, cozy lighting.

Part of the brilliance of the design is how it synchronizes its own aesthetic with the Alexa technology. Not only can you set alarms, but you can sync them with the light to emit something called “vibration lighting” in the morning to help wake you up, or “calming light” in the evening to help you unwind.

You can also set it to passively transition from daylight lighting to soft white shade in the evening, helping maintain your circadian rhythm without even thinking about it. And, of course, it’s compatible with all the Alexa-friendly smart home devices you already own (or just have your eye on).

If you’re looking for a sophisticated way to add smart voice functionality and lighting to any room in your home, you can purchase a GE C by GE Sol Wi-Fi Alexa Enabled Smart Light on sale for $90, or 55 percent off.

