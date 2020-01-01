Seven gift ideas for the gamer in your life

StackCommerce

MSRP: $189 | Discount: 45% | Sale price: $104

This HCG1 Pro Gaming Headset is an excellent addition to any gaming setup. It's universally compatible with all of your favorite platforms, working seamlessly with your PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch and any other device that allows a 3.5mm audio jack. Just as valuable, this pro gaming headset provides you with incredible audio and sound. By hearing every footstep, movement and gunshot from opponents, you'll find it easier to calculate their exact positions so that you can play smarter and better — no matter if you enjoy CS:GO, Fortnite or any other online title.

2. PlayStation Plus: 12-Month Subscription

Sale price: $60

Own a PS4 or PS5 and want to take your gaming experience to the next level? PlayStation Plus empowers you to play your favorite games online, as well as connect with others to compete in and enjoy PlayStation classics like Star Wars: Battlefront, Uncharted, and many more. On top of that, you get to play two free games every month with convenient access to a massive online library of games that is constantly expanding. Lastly, PlayStation Plus delivers exclusive discounts throughout the year and provides you with cloud storage so that you can back up saved games and character profiles.

3. HomeSpot Bluetooth Audio Adapter Pro for Nintendo Switch

MSRP: $49 | Discount: 14% | Sale price: $43

This device is the world's first Bluetooth adapter for the Nintendo Switch family to connect a Bluetooth headphone and a smartphone simultaneously. This adapter, equipped with an advanced DSP algorithm and Bluetooth 5.0 chipset, digitally combines audio from the Switch and your smartphone, streaming mixed audio wirelessly to a Bluetooth headphone or speaker. With a 4.7/5-star rating on Amazon, this device is a perfect companion accessory for any Nintendo Switch or Switch Lite owner who wants to chat with their friends when playing online games seamlessly.

4. Retro TV Game Console with AV + HDMI Output

MSRP: $99 | Discount: 57% | Sale price: $43

This gaming console, preloaded with 620 classic games from your childhood, is sure to have something for everyone. It comes with an AV cable and two hardwired joysticks for a convenient setup and a ton of fun for you and your friends or family. And thanks to its ergonomic design, up to two people can game for hours on end thanks to its controllers' comfortable handling.

5. Dual Charging Stand Kit for XBOX One & Series X Controllers

MSRP: $40 | Discount: 25% | Sale price: $30

Game on with this dual charging stand that's compatible with Xbox One and Xbox Series X controllers. It features two outputs so you can simultaneously charge two controllers quickly. Simply place your controllers on each dock, wait for two hours and you're back in the game. Besides a quick charge, this dock also delivers on convenience. Thanks to its integrated connectors, you won't have to deal with tangled wires and save space with minimalist design. Plus, it shines a red light when charging and blue light when complete so that you always know the status of the charging process at a glance.

6. Dual Charging Station for PS5 Wireless Controller

MSRP: $25 | Discount: 15% | Sale price: $22

Don't let a dead battery stop you from enjoying your brand-new PS5. This dual charging station comes with built-in connectors, allowing you to securely store and charge two PS5 controllers simultaneously without having to connect them to your console. In other words, you no longer have to wait for one to be full to start charging the other. With an LED indicator, you'll know when it's charging (red) or when the battery has plenty of juice (blue). Just as valuable, this charger boasts a sleek design, which matches the aesthetic of your new console.

7. Simple Dual Charging Stand for PS5 Wireless Controller

MSRP: $24 | Discount: 16% | Sale price: $21

The PS5 is a powerful home console. If you've got your hands on one already, there's no doubt you want to enjoy every minute of it and not sit around waiting for your controllers to charge. This Simple Dual Charging Stand features two 5V1A outputs so that you can charge both of your PS5 controllers simultaneously. Like the previous deals, this one also boasts an LED indicator that keeps you in the loop regarding your controllers' charging status.

