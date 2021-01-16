This software converts old CDs into digital tracks and more

Audio Toolbox offers additional features such as a recorder, cutter, joiner and converter. These allow you to capture streaming music, turn clips into sound bites, merge multiple audio files and add effects such as increased speed or altered pitch.

The program’s Transfer to iTunes feature lets you import your newly saved songs for easy media management. From here, you can access your music library by song, album and artist, or create your own personalized playlists to suit the mood. Audio Toolbox’s ID3 Tag Editor lets you adjust the metadata such as song title and track number, which is reflected when you import to iTunes.

Whether you’re archiving an aging physical library or remixing newly streamed music, Gilisoft Audio Toolbox has plenty of features that can help. This useful app costs $179 at retail, but you can purchase the full version for just $40 with this 77-percent off deal.

Prices are subject to change.

