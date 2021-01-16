Latest in Gear

This software converts old CDs into digital tracks and more

Gilisoft Audio Toolbox Suite 2021 comes with nine tools that allow you to rip music from old CDs, record and mix streamed music, and import tracks to iTunes.
Stack Commerce
3h ago
Your massive collection of hit CDs has probably been collecting dust since MP3 players went mainstream, and that was over a decade ago! Still, you shouldn’t toss out those classics without saving them digitally, and Audio Toolbox by Gilisoft features everything you need to do so.

This comprehensive audio suite packs nine different tools in one program. This includes both a CD ripper and CD burner that can copy tracks from your old CDs into digital formats like WMA, MP3, FLAC and WAV formats or save them to a blank disc. You’re not limited to your old physical library either. With the Video to MP3 tool, you can rip audio from saved videos and turn them into an audio format of your choosing.

Audio Toolbox offers additional features such as a recorder, cutter, joiner and converter. These allow you to capture streaming music, turn clips into sound bites, merge multiple audio files and add effects such as increased speed or altered pitch. 

The program’s Transfer to iTunes feature lets you import your newly saved songs for easy media management. From here, you can access your music library by song, album and artist, or create your own personalized playlists to suit the mood. Audio Toolbox’s ID3 Tag Editor lets you adjust the metadata such as song title and track number, which is reflected when you import to iTunes.

Whether you’re archiving an aging physical library or remixing newly streamed music, Gilisoft Audio Toolbox has plenty of features that can help. This useful app costs $179 at retail, but you can purchase the full version for just $40 with this 77-percent off deal.

