This software converts old CDs into digital tracks and more

Your massive collection of hit CDs has probably been collecting dust since MP3 players went mainstream, and that was over a decade ago! Still, you shouldn’t toss out those classics without saving them digitally, and Audio Toolbox by Gilisoft features everything you need to do so.
This comprehensive audio suite packs nine different tools in one program. This includes both a CD ripper and CD burner that can copy tracks from your old CDs into digital formats like WMA, MP3, FLAC and WAV formats or save them to a blank disc. You’re not limited to your old physical library either. With the Video to MP3 tool, you can rip audio from saved videos and turn them into an audio format of your choosing.