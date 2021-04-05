Master Git and GitHub with this $25 e-learning bundle

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

Git and Github represent two of the most useful tools available to programmers: one for documenting and saving your work and the other for getting feedback, learning from peers and marketing yourself. If you’re studying to become a coder, The Complete Git & GitHub for Beginners Bootcamp Bundle — on sale now for $25 — will teach you the ins and outs of these essential tools.

Git Essentials: The Step-by-Step Guide to Git & GitHub Mastery

Over the course of two hours and 40 lessons, this guide breaks down necessary commands essential to operating Git and Github along with other foundational principles. Students will learn the daily workflow that developers use and how to create and use a remote repository on GitHub. After completing this course, you will know how to stage, commit and push files to GitHub, another essential skill that companies will expect you to know but may not teach because it is accepted as common knowledge.

Git Essentials is taught by Kalob Taulien, a professional web developer who has been developing websites for 22 years. Taulien’s expertise in software, web development and information technology makes him a useful resource for learning these essential foundational concepts. The 210,000 students Taulien has taught throughout his career are further evidence that you'll be getting reliable and useful information from this course.

Git & GitHub for Beginners: Practical Bootcamp

This one-hour class will give you practical, hands-on experience with Git and GitHub, including commands, collaboration cheat-sheets and more. Throughout 26 lectures and one hour of content, this course guides users through a step-by-step process to understand how Git architecture works.

This course continues teaching you the fundamental concepts that will be expected of you but rarely taught. You will learn to use and manage the web-based Git repository and perform comparisons between different sections within it. Reverting and resetting projects to previous versions is an essential function of Git, and you will build confidence with this concept until you can replicate it perfectly.

Shubham Sarda teaches this practical guide to Git and GitHub, and he stands as one of the Top 700 Freelancers with over 2500 projects on Fiverr, PeoplePerHour, Freelance and beyond. Sarda’s experience teaching programming and digital marketing to over 20,000 online students is the scaffolding for this essential course.

Git & GitHub Version Control and Collaboration

Programming and web development is a process of trial and error, with a necessary emphasis on error. This final course will teach you how to keep the history of your file changes on GitHub and how to navigate the site as a whole. With 15 lectures and one hour of content, you’ll discover how Git and GitHub prevent you from losing or irrevocably altering your work. You'll learn to collaborate with others, explore the GitHub EcoSystem and understand version control for all your work.

Zenva Academy is one of the most trusted names in e-learning, and their success with over 400,000 students shows a commitment to developing useful courses. Zenva has provided high quality training for programming and many other subjects within the tech sphere, including game development, machine learning and full-stack development.

Mastering Git and GitHub is essential for anyone with an interest in coding, and this three-course pack teaches everything you need to use these tools effectively. You can purchase The Complete Git & GitHub for Beginners Bootcamp Bundle now for $25, or less than $9 per course.

